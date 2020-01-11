Sube 66,6 % el salario mínimo en Venezuela hasta los 3,71 dólares mensuales

Por EFE viernes 10 de enero, 2020
Nicolás Maduro, presidente de Venezuela

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Caracas.- El Gobierno de Nicolás Maduro informó este viernes del aumento en 66,66 % del salario mínimo en Venezuela que pasa ahora de 150.000 bolívares (2,23 dólares) a 250.000 bolívares mensuales (3,71 dólares).

El portavoz del oficialismo en el Parlamento, Francisco Torrealba, anunció la medida a través de Twitter, donde compartió una fotografía de la gaceta oficial en la que se confirma esta primera alza al monto mínimo legal que percibe la mayoría de trabajadores venezolanos.

Además, el Ejecutivo chavista aprobó un incremento en la bonificación mensual por concepto de alimentación, conocida en el país sudamericano como “cesta ticket”, que pasa de 150.000 a 200.000 bolívares (2,23 a 2,97 dólares), aunque este pago no genera pasivos laborales.

Con este anuncio, los millones de pensionistas de Venezuela, en su mayoría de la tercera edad, pasan a percibir 3,71 dólares puesto que este grupo no devenga la bonificación de alimentación de los empleados activos.

La llamada revolución bolivariana, en el poder desde 1999, decretó su más reciente alza salarial en octubre pasado cuando el sueldo mínimo pasó de 40.000 a 150.000 bolívares, cuyo monto equivalía entonces a 7,06 dólares.

Venezuela vive una crisis de hiperinflación desde 2017 en medio de la que los precios aumentan semanalmente y la moneda local se deprecia casi a diario frente a otros signos monetarios como el dólar, de abundante circulación en el país.

El nuevo salario, que se considera en vigor desde el 1 de enero, mantiene a la mayor parte del sector productivo por debajo del umbral de la miseria establecido por Naciones Unidas según el cual una persona que devengue menos de 1,25 dólar por día está en pobreza extrema.

Según estimaciones de gremios, un venezolano requiere cerca de 600 dólares para cubrir gastos esenciales de alimentación, salud, vestimenta, vivienda y transporte.

