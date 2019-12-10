Sting y Bruce Springsteen unen sus voces para recaudar fondos por la Amazonía

Por EFE lunes 9 de diciembre, 2019
EL NUEVO DIARIO, Nueva York.- Sting, Bruce Springsteen, James Taylor, John Mellencamp y Ricky Martin, entre otros, unieron este lunes sus voces para participar en el concierto benéfico que celebra anualmente la “Rainforest Fund”, organización del vocalista de “The Police”.

El show, nombrado “We’ll Be Together” en honor a la canción de Sting que fue lanzada en 1987, tuvo como protagonistas canciones y videos de los años 80 y 90, y se celebró en el histórico Beacon Theater de Nueva York, en el corazón de Manhattan.

También participaron en el evento, presentado por el actor estadounidense Robert Downey Jr, el grupo Eurythmics así como H.E.R., Bob Geldof, Shaggy, y MJ Rodríguez, en el que una entrada con fines benéficos tenía un precio mínimo de 1.000 dólares.

“Rainforest Fund” fue fundada en 1989 por Sting y su esposa, Trudie Styler, con el objetivo de proteger las selvas del planeta y defender los derechos de las comunidades indígenas que las habitan.

“Con la Amazonía echada a perder por los incendios de este verano, y una concienciación real y creciente del cambio climático, no ha habido nunca un momento más oportuno para luchar por proteger nuestros bosques”, dijo en un comunicado Styler.

“Todos los seres vivos del planeta dependen de su supervivencia”, subrayó.

La pareja de Sting también recordó poco antes del concierto en las redes sociales cómo empezó la fundación, después de un viaje llevado a cabo por ambos a la Amazonía en la que pudieron comprobar las condiciones de vida de los indígenas.

“Pensar que el aceptar este viaje de manera inesperada definiría una parte enorme de nuestras vidas… Nunca se puede saber cuando llegará la próxima oportunidad para actuar”, rememoró junto a dos fotos antiguas.

Sting y Styler han celebrado ya 17 conciertos para recaudar fondos para su fundación, que comenzaron en 1991.

La última edición, que tuvo lugar en 2016, contó también con las actuaciones de Springsteen y James Taylor, a quienes se unieron Idina Menzel, Darlene Loe y Ronnie Spector.

Se trata de la primera ocasión en que el evento se celebra en el Beacon, puesto que todas las anteriores ediciones habían tenido lugar en el mítico Carnegie Hall de Nueva York.

