Sony y Disney se reconcilian y colaborarán en una nueva cinta de Spider-Man

Por EFE viernes 27 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Los Ángeles (EE.UU.).- Sony Pictures y Disney anunciaron este viernes que desarrollarán juntas una nueva película sobre Spider-Man con Tom Holland como protagonista, una decisión que llega un mes después de que en agosto ambas compañías rompieran su colaboración en torno al superhéroe arácnido de Marvel.

Disney, propietaria de Marvel Studios, y Sony Pictures, que tiene los derechos sobre Spider-Man, prevé estrenar el 16 de julio de 2021 este nuevo largometraje que dará continuidad a “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2017) y “Spider-Man: Far from Home” (2019).

Estas dos cintas, encabezadas por Holland, recaudaron en todo el mundo más de 2.000 millones de dólares entre ambas.

El medio especializado Deadline aseguró este viernes que Jon Watts, que dirigió “Spider-Man: Homecoming” y “Spider-Man: Far from Home”, está muy cerca de cerrar las negociaciones para ponerse al frente de esta tercera película.

El acuerdo alcanzado por Sony Pictures y Disney permitirá que Spider-Man pueda aparecer en una película futura de Marvel Studios, como ya hiciera, por ejemplo, en la reciente “Avengers: Endgame” (2019).

“Estoy encantado de que el viaje de Spidey continúe en el universo cinematográfico de Marvel”, dijo este viernes el presidente de Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, en un comunicado recogido por medios estadounidenses.

“Spider-Man es un poderoso icono y un héroe cuya historia atraviesa todas las edades y públicos en todo el mundo. Además, es el único héroe con el superpoder de cruzar universos cinematográficos, así que mientras siga desarrollando su propio ‘Spidey-verso’ nunca se sabe que sorpresas depara el futuro”, añadió.

“Tuvimos una gran colaboración en los últimos cuatro años, y nuestro deseo mutuo de continuar era igual que el de muchos fans”, dijo el jefe de comunicaciones de Sony Pictures Entertainment, Robert Lawson.

“Estamos encantados de avanzar juntos”, agregó.

Sony y Disney pactaron en 2015 que las películas en las que Spider-Man fuera protagonista serían de Sony, compañía que se llevaría la mayor parte de los beneficios, a cambio de que Disney pudiera incluir al superhéroe como un personaje más en el resto de películas de Marvel Studios.

Medios especializados apuntaron que el motivo de la ruptura en agosto fue que Disney quería reconsiderar el acuerdo y compartir con Sony tanto la financiación como los beneficios derivados de las películas sobre Spider-Man al 50 %, algo que rechazó Sony.

Fuentes cercanas a la última negociación apuntaron que Marvel y Disney aportarán aproximadamente el 25 % de la financiación de la nueva película, recibirán el 25 % de sus beneficios y conservarán además los derechos sobre el “merchandising” (productos derivados de la cinta).

