Sonos demanda a Google por “copiarle” su tecnología de altavoces inteligentes

Por EFE martes 7 de enero, 2020

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Las Vegas (EE.UU.).- El fabricante estadounidense Sonos presentó este martes una demanda contra Google en la que le acusa de haberle “copiado” la tecnología de sus altavoces inteligentes y haber violado así sus patentes, coincidiendo con la celebración de la feria de electrónica de consumo CES de Las Vegas (Nevada, EE.UU.).

“Google ha estado copiando de forma consciente y descarada nuestra tecnología patentada en la creación de sus productos de audio”, denunció en un comunicado el consejero delegado de Sonos Patrick Spence.

En total, Sonos acusa a la empresa del buscador online más usado del mundo de haber infringido cinco de sus patentes, entre ellas una que permite a los usuarios de altavoces inteligentes escuchar música mediante aparatos que se encuentran en distintas habitaciones de forma simultanea.

En paralelo a la demanda presentada ante la Justicia, Sonos también ha pedido a la Comisión Internacional de Comercio que prohíba la venta de ordenadores portátiles, teléfonos y altavoces fabricados por Google en EE.UU.

Este mismo martes, en el marco de la feria CES, Google anunció que ha desarrollado la tecnología para que su asistente personal, Google Assistant, pueda leer páginas web en voz alta a los usuarios, y espera que esté disponible para el público en breve.

Según la compañía, bastará con dictarle al teléfono “Hola Google, léelo” u “Hola Google, lee esta página” cuando se tenga abierto en el navegador, por ejemplo, un artículo de un periódico digital para que el asistente empiece la lectura.

Además, mediante un sistema de inteligencia artificial, el asistente podrá traducir el texto original hasta en 42 idiomas, incluyendo hindi, alemán o español.

El pasado 18 de diciembre, Amazon, Apple y Google anunciaron que trabajarán conjuntamente para lograr un estándar que haga compatibles entre sí sus distintos dispositivos de tecnología para el hogar, basados en asistentes de voz.

Las tres grandes firmas tecnológicas colaborarán en el marco de la Alianza Zigbee, de la que también forman parte compañías como Ikea, Legrand, NXP Semiconductors, Resideo, Samsung SmartThings, Schneider Electric, Signify y Silicon Labs.

