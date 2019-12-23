Somos Pueblo acepta reto de Peralta para debatir sobre corrupción

Por EFE domingo 22 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- El movimiento cívico Somos Pueblo declaró este domingo que acepta la invitación abierta que hizo recientemente el ministro Administrativo de la Presidencia, José Ramón Peralta, para debatir sobre corrupción y transparencia en el Gobierno de Danilo Medina.

Somos Pueblo propone discutir el tema con Peralta en un programa de televisión nacional, donde dará a conocer pruebas de la presunta corrupción gubernamental.

En ese sentido, el movimiento dijo en nota de prensa que en un eventual debate con Peralta darán a conocer los supuestos beneficios que han recibido familiares de Medina, así como de su esposa, y del candidato presidencial del PLD, Gonzalo Castillo.

También, sobre las presuntas intervenciones telefónicas ilegales realizadas por el procurador general de la República, Jean Alain Rodríguez, y supuestas violaciones de la ley de compras y contrataciones realizadas por Gonzalo Castillo.

Peralta afirmó el jueves pasado, que está dispuesto a sentarse con cualquier persona que quiera hablar de corrupción o transparencia dentro de los Gobiernos del presidente Medina.

En esa oportunidad aseguró que mandatario ha sustituido a todos los funcionarios que han sido señalados dentro de la administración pública como corruptos.

