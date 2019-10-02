Solicitan prisión preventiva contra el abogado del caso Anibel

Por EFE miércoles 2 de octubre, 2019
Anibel González fue asesinada por su expareja tras salir de la cárcel por medio de un controversial acuerdo con la Fiscalía.

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- La Fiscalía de San Pedro de Macorís solicitó un año de prisión preventiva contra el abogado Alexis Chanel Aponte, acusado de falsificar la firma de Anibel González en el acuerdo que dejó en libertad a su expareja Yasmil Óscar Fernández, quien la asesinó y luego se suicidó en agosto pasado.

La Procuraduría General de la República emitió un comunicado este lunes en el que afirmó que la Fiscalía de San Pedro de Macorís también solicitó que el caso fuera declarado complejo.

Chanel Aponte, quien fue apresado este lunes, fue sometido a la Justicia por la presunta violación de los artículos 265, 266, 147 y 148 del Código Penal Dominicano, que tipifica la asociación de malhechores, la falsificación de documentos públicos y el uso de documentos públicos falsos.

El Ministerio Público aseguró en el expediente acusatorio que cuenta con suficientes evidencias que vinculan a Chanel Aponte a esa acción ilegal, así como pruebas testimoniales que lo vinculan con el delito de la falsificación de la firma en el acuerdo que benefició a su cliente con la libertad.

El Ministerio Público indicó que en el proceso de investigación que lleva a cabo en este caso remitió el acuerdo al Instituto Nacional de Ciencias Forenses (Inacif) para que fueran realizadas prueba caligráficas al acta del acuerdo y al imputado, arrojando como resultado que la firma de Anibel González fue falsificada por dicho abogado.

Óscar Yasmil Fernández, quien había sido condenado a cinco años de prisión por agredir con un arma blanca a Anibel González en 2017, obtuvo su libertad luego de haber transcurrido un año y medio de su condena, tras la firma del citado acuerdo en el que estuvo representado por Chanel Aponte.

