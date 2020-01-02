Sofía Vergara, Salma Hayek y Ana de Armas, presentadoras en los Globos de Oro

La Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA), que cada año organiza estos galardones, dio a conocer este jueves la primera relación de artistas que se subirán al escenario de su ceremonia para desvelar el nombre de los ganadores.

Además de presentar uno de esos premios, De Armas está nominada al reconocimiento a la mejor actriz de una película de comedia o musical por su labor en “Knives Out” de Rian Johnson.

Junto a Vergara, Hayek y De Armas, los Globos de Oro contarán también como presentadores con Scarlett Johansson, Rami Malek, Charlize Theron, Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Margot Robbie, Harvey Keitel, Dakota Fanning, Kerry Washington, Octavia Spencer, Amy Poehler, Tiffany Haddish, Glenn Close, Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, Ted Danson, Pierce Brosnan y Tim Allen.

El siempre mordaz Ricky Gervais, que ya fue el maestro de ceremonias en cuatro ediciones de los Globos de Oro, volverá este año a ser el anfitrión de unos galardones que cada año dan inicio a la temporada de premios en Hollywood.

La película “Marriage Story”, de Noah Baumbach, parte como aspirante destacada con seis nominaciones, una más que las que tienen “The Irishman”, de Martin Scorsese, y “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”, de Quentin Tarantino.

“Marriage Story” y “The Irishman” competirán en el apartado de mejor cinta dramática frente a “1917”, “Joker” y “The Two Popes”, mientras que “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” luchará por el premio a la mejor comedia o musical contra “Dolemite is my Name”, “Jojo Rabbit”, “Knives Out” y “Rocketman”.

El cineasta español Pedro Almodóvar optará a llevarse el premio a la mejor cinta extranjera por “Dolor y gloria”, una película por la que su protagonista, el también español Antonio Banderas, fue nominado al Globo de Oro al mejor actor de un filme dramático.

Y Ana de Armas no será la única latina nominada, ya que Jennifer López también podría llevarse un premio a la mejor actriz de reparto por su participación en “Hustlers”.

En los apartados de televisión, “Chernobyl”, “The Crown” y “Unbelievable” dominan las nominaciones con cuatro candidaturas por cabeza.