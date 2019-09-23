Sismo de magnitud 5,4 sacude regiones chilenas de Ñuble y Biobío

Por EFE lunes 23 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Santiago de Chile.- Un sismo de 5,4 grados de magnitud sacudió este lunes las regiones de Ñuble y Biobío, en la zona centro-sur de Chile, sin que se informara de desgracias personales o daños materiales.

El movimiento telúrico se registró a las 05.24 hora local (08.24 GMT) y su epicentro se situó 84 kilómetros al oeste de Cobquecura, en el océano Pacífico y a unos 430 al sur de Santiago, según el informe del Centro Sismológico Nacional, dependiente de la Universidad de Chile.

El hipocentro, en tanto, se localizó a 26,8 kilómetros de profundidad.

La Oficina Nacional de Emergencia (Onemi), por su parte, detalló que según la escala internacional de Mercalli, que va del uno al doce, el sismo se percibió con una intensidad de grado IV en la ciudad de Talcahuano, en la región del Biobío.

En Chiguayante y Concepción la intensidad fue grado III, la misma que en Chillán, la capital de la región de Ñuble.

El Servicio Geológico de Estados Unidos (USGS), por su parte, determinó que el sismo alcanzó una magnitud 5,3 y situó su hipocentro a 10 kilómetros de profundidad.

El Servicio Hidrográfico y Oceánico de la Armada de Chile (SHOA) indicó que las características del sismo no reúnen las condiciones necesarias para generar un tsunami en las costas de Chile.

Según datos del CSN, el organismo técnico oficial encargado de supervisar la actividad sísmica en Chile, el año pasado se registraron en el país 286 sismos sensibles para la población y otros 6.793 que no fueron percibidos.

El temblor de mayor intensidad que se ha registrado este 2019 fue de magnitud 6,7 y ocurrió el 19 de enero en la costa central del país, desde la región de Atacama a la de O’Higgins.

Desde la época de la colonia, el país, de 18 millones de habitantes, ha tenido al menos 80 terremotos, que solo en los últimos 60 años han causado 40.735 muertos, cifra que incluye los dos fallecidos en el sismo de enero en Coquimbo.

