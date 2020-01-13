Sismo de magnitud 5 se siente en tres regiones del norte de Chile

Por EFE lunes 13 de enero, 2020

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTIAGO DE CHILE, .- Un sismo de magnitud 5 sacudió este lunes las regiones de Antofagasta, Atacama y Coquimbo, en el norte de Chile, sin que se informara hasta el momento de víctimas o daños materiales, indicaron las autoridades.

El movimiento telúrico se registró a las 5.13 hora local (8.13 GMT) y su epicentro se situó a 12 kilómetros al norte de la localidad de Chañaral (región de Atacama) y casi 1.000 kilómetros al norte de Santiago, según el informe del Centro Sismológico Nacional, dependiente de la Universidad de Chile.

El hipocentro, en tanto, se localizó a 56,1 kilómetros de profundidad.

La Oficina Nacional de Emergencia (Onemi) detalló, por su parte, que según la escala internacional de Mercalli, que va del I al XII, el sismo se percibió con una intensidad de grado IV en la localidad de Taltal (región de Antofagasta) y en las urbes de Copiapó y tierra Amarilla (región de Atacama).

En grados inferiores se sintió en otras urbes de la región de Atacama y la ciudad de La Higuera (región de Copiapó).

El Servicio Hidrográfico y Oceánico de la Armada de Chile (SHOA) indicó que las características del sismo no reúnen las condiciones para generar un tsunami en las costas de Chile.

Por su parte, el Servicio Geológico de Estados Unidos (USGS) situó la profundidad del sismo a 70,6 kilómetros bajo la superficie y su magnitud en 4,8 en la escala de Richter.

Hasta la fecha, el temblor de mayor magnitud que se ha registrado en Chile en el 2020 ocurrió el pasado 8 de enero en el norte del país con una intensidad de 5,2 sin causar heridos ni daños materiales.

En 2019, el temblor de mayor intensidad fue de magnitud 6,7 y ocurrió el 19 de enero en la costa central del país, desde la región de Atacama hasta la de O’Higgins.

Desde la época de la colonia, el país, de 18 millones de habitantes, ha tenido al menos 80 terremotos, que solo en los últimos 60 años han causado 40.735 muertos.

Situado en el llamado Cordón de Fuego del Pacífico, Chile está considerado entre los países más sísmicos del planeta.

