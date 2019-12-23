Siria responde a ataque de misiles supuestamente lanzados por Israel

Por EFE domingo 22 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, El Cairo.- Las baterías antiaéreas sirias respondieron este domingo a un ataque de misiles lanzado supuestamente por Israel contra su territorio sin que se conozca hasta el momento si se han producido víctimas, según informó la agencia estatal SANA.

“Las defensas aéreas resisten los misiles hostiles que provienen de la dirección de los territorios ocupados” por Israel, indicó SANA, y agregó que uno de los “objetivos hostiles” cayó en el campo de Aqraba, en Damasco.

SANA también informó de respuesta de antiáreos a un ataque con drones contra el aeropuerto militar de Hama en el oeste del país, y el derribo de un avión en Jableh, en el litoral occidental.

La agencia no ha informado de víctimas ni de daños y no ha precisado ni la hora del inicio del ataque ni si los incidentes estaban relacionados.

Hace alrededor de un mes, Israel lanzó dos ataques en días consecutivos contra objetivos en los alrededores de Damascos que según el Observatorio Sirio de Derechos Humanos causaron más de una veintena de muertos entre milicias proiraníes y soldados sirios.

El segundo de los ataques, realizado el 20 de noviembre, fue reconocido por el Ejército israelí en una de las pocas veces que admite un ataque de estas características.

Israel ha atacado en los últimos meses posiciones en los alrededores de Damasco, donde supuestamente tienen bases milicias iraníes y otros grupos, como el libanés Hizbulá, aunque esto no ha sido confirmado oficialmente por las autoridades sirias.

Las autoridades israelíes consideran a Irán como un enemigo acérrimo, y la república islámica es uno de los principales aliados del Gobierno sirio del presidente Bachar al Asad.

El Gobierno sirio, por su parte, ha instado en numerosas ocasiones a la ONU a adoptar medidas para disuadir a Israel y evitar que repita estos ataques con los que, conforme a la interpretación de Damasco, pretende prolongar el conflicto y “elevar la moral de los terroristas”.

