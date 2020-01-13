Serie del Caribe se mantiene en Puerto Rico pese a la actividad sísmica

Por EFE lunes 13 de enero, 2020

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SAN JUAN.- MB Sports, empresa productora de la Serie del Caribe San Juan 2020, anunció este lunes que mantendrá en pie el torneo, que se celebrará del 1 al 7 de febrero en el Estadio Hiram Bithorn, pese a los temblores que han afectado a la isla en las últimas dos semanas.

“El deporte nos une en cualquier situación y es la mejor medicina que el pueblo necesita en este momento. Queremos que Puerto Rico se despeje”, dijo Anaymir Muñoz, vicepresidenta de MB Sports, en un comunicado de prensa.

En la Serie del Caribe 2020 jugarán los equipos campeones de las ligas invernales de Panamá, Venezuela, México, República Dominicana, y Puerto Rico.

Colombia debutará en el torneo en sustitución de Cuba.

Muñoz defendió la celebración del torneo pese a la actividad sísmica en la isla y comparó la situación con los ataques terroristas del 11 de septiembre en 2001, cuando las Grandes Ligas prosiguió con la Serie Mundial entre los Yankees de Nueva York y los Diamondbacks de Arizona.

También recordó el terremoto de 1989 en San Francisco, y que a pesar de ello, también se prosiguió con la Serie Mundial entre los Gigantes de San Francisco y los Atléticos de Oakland.

Este año la Serie del Caribe contará con dos elementos importantes: se jugarán tres juegos diarios por primera vez en la historia de este clásico y Colombia debutará en el evento.

Se espera que este evento tenga un impacto económico y turístico millonario en la isla, ya que se transmitirá a nivel internacional y se espera miles de visitantes fuera de la isla.

MB Sports es también la empresa organizadora de los partidos de las Grandes Ligas en Puerto Rico, que este año se celebrarán nuevamente, con los tres partidos entre los Mets de Nueva York y los Marlins de Miami, del 28 al 30 de abril próximos.

Los Mets son dirigidos por el puertorriqueño Carlos Beltrán.

Será la segunda ocasión en que los Mets y los Marlins jueguen varios encuentros de la MLB en San Juan desde la temporada 2010.

En aquel entonces, los Marlins y los Mets jugaron varios partidos entre el 13 y el 16 de mayo, días después de que el puertorriqueño Edwin Rodríguez fuera nombrado piloto de los Marlins tras el despido a Freddy González.

En ese entonces, Rodríguez se convirtió en el primer dirigente puertorriqueño en las Grandes Ligas.

