Sentencian en EEUU a empresario por sobornos a petrolera de Venezuela

Por EFE miércoles 8 de enero, 2020

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Miami (EE.UU.).- El empresario Juan José Hernández Comerma fue sentenciado este miércoles a cuatro años de cárcel por participar en una red de sobornos que buscaba contratos con la petrolera estatal venezolana PDVSA y que involucra a unas 24 personas más.

La Fiscalía estadounidense detalló hoy que Hernández Comerma, de 54 años, con residencia en Florida, se había declarado en 2017 culpable de dos cargos relacionados con corrupción.

El sentenciado, quien era gerente y copropietario de una compañía relacionada con el sector eléctrica de Florida, admitió que conspiró junto con los empresarios venezolanos Abraham José Shiera Bastidas y Roberto Enrique Rincón Fernández para pagar sobornos a los analistas de compras de PDVSA.

La Fiscalía precisó que las empresas de Shiera y Rincón fueron puestas en las listas de licitación de PDVSA, lo que les permitió “obtener contratos lucrativos de energía” con la estatal venezolana.

Desde 2008 hasta 2012, mientras era empleado y luego propietario parcial de una de las compañías de Shiera, Hernández proporcionó viajes recreativos y entretenimiento y ofreció sobornos a funcionarios de PDVSA, entre ellos a Alfonzo Eliezer Gravina Muñoz, basado en el porcentaje de contratos que los funcionarios ayudaron a otorgar a las empresas de Shiera.

Rincón, Shiera y Gravina también se han declarado culpables en el caso y aguardan sentencia.

Hernández es el sexto acusado en ser sentenciado por el juez Gray Miller como parte de una investigación más amplia y en curso del Gobierno estadounidense sobre sobornos en PDVSA.

El Departamento de Justicia ha anunciado un total de cargos contra 25 personas, 19 de las cuales se han declarado culpables en relación con la investigación.

Además de prisión, el juez federal Gray H. Miller impuso a Hernández este miércoles una compensación por 3 millones de dólares y una multa de 127.000 dólares.

