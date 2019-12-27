Senasa informa recibirá más de 30,000 afiliados procedentes de la ARS Salud Segura

Por EFE viernes 27 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- Más de 30,000 nuevos afiliados al Régimen Contributivo tendrán cobertura del Seguro Nacional de Salud (SeNaSa) a partir de este miércoles primero de enero como resultado del proceso de traspaso de la cartera de ARS Salud Segura, informó este viernes la entidad sanitaria.

Los afiliados llegarán en virtud de la Ley que cea el Instituto Dominicano de Prevención y Protección de Riesgos Laborales, norma por la que se ejecutará el traspaso de la cartera total de pensionados, afiliados a ARS Salud Segura, así como a los beneficiarios del Plan de Servicios de Salud Especial Transitorio para Pensionados y Jubilados del Ministerio de Hacienda.

La directora ejecutiva de SeNaSa, Mercedes Rodríguez Silver, manifestó que los nuevos afiliados tendrán a su disposición la red de Prestadores de Servicios de Salud del Régimen Contributivo y que podrán incluir a sus dependientes directos y a los pacientes adicionales que deseen pagando la tarifa correspondiente, mientras los pensionados dispondrán la misma red que tenían en Salud Segura.

“Continuamos demostrando que somos una institución robusta y que estamos trabajado para garantizarles los servicios de salud a cada uno de nuestros afiliados, cerrando brechas para que la población dominicana no quede desprotegida”, expresó la funcionaria en un comunicado.

Asimismo, dijo que la entrega del carnet a los nuevos afiliados se iniciará el 2 de enero de 2020 a demanda de las oficinas en todo el país y mediante operativos en las empresas priorizadas.

Los afiliados que necesiten recibir servicios de salud y aún no tengan su carnet podrán reclamar los servicios con su cédula o la identificación de ARS Salud Segura durante los próximos dos meses.

Los pensionados y jubilados que reciben sus retribuciones a través de la Dirección General de Jubilaciones y Pensiones a Cargo del Estado, dependencia adscrita al Ministerio de Hacienda, tendrán garantizada la cobertura de salud de los pensionados.

Anuncios