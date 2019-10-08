Senado de EEUU concluye que rusos perjudicaron a Clinton en comicios de 2016

Por EFE martes 8 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, WASHINGTON.- El Comité de Inteligencia del Senado de Estados Unidos, de mayoría republicana, publicó este martes un informe que concluye que la campaña rusa en internet previa a las elecciones de 2016 perjudicó a la excandidata demócrata Hillary Clinton e impulsó al ahora presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump.

“El comité descubrió que la actividad de las redes sociales de la IRA (la Agencia de Investigación de Internet, por sus siglas en inglés) apoyaba abierta y casi invariablemente al entonces candidato Trump, en detrimento de la campaña de la secretaria Clinton”, señaló el informe, de 85 páginas, que acusó al Kremlin de haber organizado esa campaña cibernética.

La investigación del comité descubrió que la IRA no solo atacó a Clinton, sino que también “denigró” a candidatos republicanos durante las primarias presidenciales, como a los senadores Ted Cruz y Marco Rubio o al exgobernador de Florida Jeb Bush.

“Entre ahora y las elecciones de 2020, la comunidad de Inteligencia debe encontrar formas de mantener informado al público de EE.UU. no solo de las operaciones de influencia individual, sino también de la evaluación de la comunidad de los objetivos y de la intención de Rusia y otros adversarios extranjeros”, puntualizaron los senadores.

En los últimos meses, Trump ha cuestionado los hallazgos de la Inteligencia estadounidense de que las elecciones de 2016 fueron objetivo de la manipulación rusa, a veces adoptando teorías de conspiración conservadoras.

Sin embargo, el análisis del comité bipartidista ha determinado que la operación de la IRA “buscó influir en las elecciones presidenciales de Estados Unidos de 2016 al dañar las posibilidades de éxito de Hillary Clinton y apoyar a Donald Trump por orden del Kremlin”.

La IRA ya ha sido sancionada por el Tesoro estadounidense, el Departamento de Estado y acusada formalmente por la Justicia de haber intentado interferir en los comicios presidenciales de 2016 y en las elecciones legislativas de 2018, en las que se decidieron la totalidad de los representantes de la Cámara Baja y un tercio del Senado.

Hace dos semanas, la Oficina de Control de Activos Extranjeros (OFAC) del Departamento del Tesoro de EE.UU. congeló los activos de Yevgeniy Prigozhin, un empresario vinculado al presidente ruso, Vladímir Putin, incluyendo tres aviones y un yate, así como los de diferentes empleados de la IRA, financiada por el mismo magnate.

En febrero del año pasado, el Departamento de Justicia acusó formalmente a trece ciudadanos y tres entidades de Rusia por interferir en las elecciones presidenciales de 2016, unas actividades que habrían comenzado en 2014.

