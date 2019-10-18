Selena Gómez lanza publicación de disco con enigmática campaña en redes

Por EFE viernes 18 de octubre, 2019
La estrella latina Selena Gómez

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Miami.- La estrella latina Selena Gómez ha lanzado en las redes sociales una campaña de expectativa que hace entrever a sus seguidores el lanzamiento de una nueva producción musical después de varios años de receso tras el lanzamiento del álbum “Revival” en 2015.

La cantante de 27 años se ha dedicado en las últimas horas de este jueves a publicar enigmáticos mensajes en Twitter e Instagram, como una foto suya de niña con una tierna sonrisa y larga cabellera que dice “Siempre lo hacemos a ciegas”.

La respuesta de los seguidores de la también actriz en las redes sociales es que se trata de partes de las letras y videos de alguna nueva canción.

“Las gafas de color rosa estaban todas distorsionadas”, escribió junto a otra imagen suya mirando hacia arriba y cubierta con un encaje.

También compartió un clip sin sonido que muestra la fachada de un teatro de cine con la leyenda “Vi las señales y las ignoré”, acompañado de una etiqueta de la plataforma de streaming Spotify, y que sus seguidores creen es un segmento de un nuevo video musical.

Como algunos medios estadounidenses han hecho notar, la antigua estrella de Disney ya usó estrategias similares en el pasado para dar a conocer su nuevo material musical, como ocurrió con el lanzamiento de su canción “Bad Liar”.

En ese entonces la cantante publicó una foto en sus redes sociales con una parte de la letra escrita con pintalabios en un espejo.

Ya en junio pasado, durante una entrevista que concedió en el programa de Jimmy Fallon, la cantante dijo que había finalizado la grabación de su disco, aunque no dio detalles sobre la fecha de su publicación.

Selena Gómez se ha centrado en los últimos años en su salud tras someterse a un trasplante de riñón a causa del lupus que padece. 

