Seis detenidos por el robo de un caminón de valores en La Romana

Por EFE martes 22 de octubre, 2019
Parte frontal del Palacio de la Policía Nacional. (Foto: Fuente externa)

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- La Policía Nacional detuvo a seis persona en relación con el robo a un camión de transporte de valores en La Romana y recuperó parte del dinero sustraído, así como una motocicleta en que se movilizaban los autores del hecho, informó este martes el cuerpo del orden.

De acuerdo al informe policial, dos hombres a bordo de una motocicleta sustrajeron cinco valijas con la suma de 9,500,000 pesos cuando el camión se encontraba estacionado al frente de un centro comercial en la calle Gregorio Luperón.

Los apresados son Junior Alexander Pérez Cueto (alias Junito); su madre Yudy Alexandra Cueto, y su hermana Nicauris Alexandra Pérez Cueto; José Enrique Martínez Severino (alias El Bachatero); Erodita Rijo Vallejo (alias Ángela) y Erick Monegro Corniel.

Además, hay dos prófugos identificados como Yorqui Javier Rivera Ruiz y Juan Carlos Castillo Rivera, este último empleado de la empresa afectada, señala un comunicado de prensa.

Agentes de la institución lograron identificar a través de las cámaras de seguridad a Rivera Ruiz (prófugo) y a Pérez Cueto (detenido), como los que accedieron al citado vehículo y sustrajeron las valijas.

Oficiales de la Dirección Central de Investigaciones Criminales (Dicrim), junto a miembros del Ministerio Público, recuperaron la motocicleta mediante un allanamiento en la residencia de la madre de Martínez Severino (detenido), ubicada en el sector de Villa Nazaret.

Pérez Cueto fue apresado en la ciudad turística de Bayahíbe cuando pretendía tomar una embarcación hacia la vecina isla de Puerto Rico y, al ser interrogado, dijo que él y el prófugo Rivera Ruiz cometieron el robo con la ayuda de la llave que les entregó el empleado prófugo Castillo Rivera.

Luego se dirigieron a la casa de la detenida Erodita Rijo Vallejo, donde rompieron las valijas y repartieron el botín del que, hasta el momento, se ha recuperado la suma de 1,073,000 pesos, indica la nota, donde se exhorta a los prófugos a entregarse por la vía que consideren conveniente.

