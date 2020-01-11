Según informe, Cody Bellinger obtiene cifra récord en arbitraje

EL NUEVO DIARIO, LOS ÁNGELES.- Cody Bellinger, actual Jugador Más Valioso de la Liga Nacional, pactó por US$11.5 millones con los Dodgers el viernes, evitando así el arbitraje salarial, según una fuente le dijo a Mark Feinsand de MLB.com.

Este monto significa un nuevo récord para un jugador que opta por el arbitraje por primera vez, superando el acordado por Kris Bryant en el 2018, cuando recibió US$10.85 millones.

Cody Bellinger and the Dodgers avoid arbitration with an $11.5 million deal. It’s the biggest deal for a first-year arbitration-eligible player, eclipsing Kris Bryant’s $10.85 million in 2017.

— Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) January 11, 2020