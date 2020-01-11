Según informe, Cody Bellinger obtiene cifra récord en arbitraje

Por El Nuevo Diario viernes 10 de enero, 2020
Cody Bellinger

EL NUEVO DIARIO, LOS ÁNGELES.- Cody Bellinger, actual Jugador Más Valioso de la Liga Nacional, pactó por US$11.5 millones con los Dodgers el viernes, evitando así el arbitraje salarial, según una fuente le dijo a Mark Feinsand de MLB.com.

Este monto significa un nuevo récord para un jugador que opta por el arbitraje por primera vez, superando el acordado por Kris Bryant en el 2018, cuando recibió US$10.85 millones.

 

Fuente: Lasmayores.com

