Secretario general ONU dice en mensaje de año nuevo que su mayor esperanza son los jóvenes

Por EFE domingo 29 de diciembre, 2019
António Guterres, secretario general de la ONU

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Naciones Unidas.- El secretario general de la ONU, António Guterres, afirmó este domingo en su mensaje de año nuevo que su mayor “fuente de esperanza” son los jóvenes del mundo, a quienes pidió seguir manifestándose, pensando en grande y ejerciendo presión.

“Este año mi mensaje de año nuevo va dirigido a la mayor fuente de esa esperanza, los jóvenes del mundo”, dijo Guterres, que subrayó en el inicio de su discurso que el 2020 empieza con incertidumbre e inseguridad, “pero también hay esperanza”.

El máximo representante de la ONU recordó las iniciativas de las nuevas generaciones en acción climática, igualdad entre los géneros, justicia social y los derechos humanos, asuntos en los que aseguró “se encuentra en primera línea y en las noticias de primera plana”.

“Me siento inspirado por su pasión y determinación. Ustedes exigen con razón que se les permita participar en la configuración del futuro”, aseveró Guterres en un discurso de poco más de 100 segundos de duración.

“Yo estoy con ustedes, y las Naciones Unidas están con ustedes y les pertenecen”, agregó.

Guterres anunció asimismo la creación en 2020, año en el que la organización cumple su 75 aniversario, de un plan para una globalización justa llamada “Década de acción para los objetivos de desarrollo sostenible”.

“Este año, el mundo necesita que los jóvenes sigan manifestándose, sigan pensando en grande, sigan traspasando los límites y sigan ejerciendo presión”, solicitó el diplomático portugués.

Guterres destacó además en su misiva que en la actualidad persiste la desigualdad, el odio va en aumento y vivimos en un mundo con guerras y en un planeta que se calienta.

“El cambio climático no es un problema a largo plazo sino un peligro claro y presente”, dijo.

Anuncios