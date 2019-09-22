Secretaría de la ONU se compromete a reducir sus emisiones un 45 % para 2030

Por EFE domingo 22 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Naciones Unidas.- En vísperas de la Cumbre sobre Acción Climática, la Secretaría General de la ONU anunció este domingo un plan para reducir sus propias emisiones de gases de efecto invernadero un 45 % para el año 2030.

El plan, además, incluye un compromiso para que el 80 % de la electricidad utilizada por esta institución proceda para esa misma fecha de fuentes renovables.

La Secretaría General es el mayor órgano dentro de Naciones Unidas y sus emisiones representan un 58 % de las totales de la organización internacional.

Según un comunicado, el plan adoptado este domingo está diseñado para ir en línea con la meta de limitar a 1,5 grados centígrados el aumento global de las temperaturas.

El compromiso incluye objetivos intermedios, entre ellos que para 2025 se hayan reducido las emisiones un 25 % y que las energías renovables representen un 40 % del uso eléctrico de la Secretaría General.

La mayor parte de las emisiones de Naciones Unidas están generadas por sus sedes, oficinas en distintos países, centros logísticos y el transporte aéreo.

El secretario general de la ONU, António Guterres, ha convocado para este lunes una gran cumbre con el objetivo de acelerar los esfuerzos globales contra el cambio climático.

En la cita, en la que intervendrán unos 60 jefes de Estado y de Gobierno, se espera que numerosos países y coaliciones de Estados anuncien nuevos compromisos sobre el clima, más allá de lo fijado en el Acuerdo de París.

Guterres ha insistido a los líderes para que dejen de lado los discursos y acudan a Nueva York con planes concretos que multipliquen los esfuerzos contra el calentamiento del planeta.

La cumbre llega en pleno aumento de la movilización ciudadana sobre este asunto, tal y como mostraron las masivas manifestaciones de jóvenes celebradas el pasado viernes en todo el mundo.

Anuncios
Apple Store Google Play
Continuar