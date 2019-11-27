Sebastián Piñera no acudirá a la Cumbre del Clima en Madrid

Por EFE miércoles 27 de noviembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Madrid.- El presidente de Chile, Sebastián Piñera, no acudirá a la Cumbre del Clima, la COP25, que se celebrará desde la semana que viene en Madrid, a pesar de que su país ostenta la presidencia de la reunión, que tuvo que ser trasladada a la capital española por las protestas sociales en el Estado sudamericano.

Así lo confirmó este miércoles la ministra de Medio Ambiente chilena, Carolina Schmidt, en un desayuno junto a su homóloga española, Teresa Ribera, en el que dieron detalles de la preparación de esta reunión, que se celebrará del 2 al 13 de diciembre próximo.

“Piñera no vendrá a la COP, nos ha transmitido la urgencia del trabajo en Chile, por lo que él se quedará allá”, expresó brevemente la titular de Medio Ambiente chilena.

Según reveló Ribera, Piñera tenía prevista una reunión entre presidentes y jefes de Estado durante la COP que arranca el próximo lunes, un acto que España mantendrá en la agenda, aunque aún se desconoce qué mandatarios participarán.

