Se forma la tormenta tropical Jerry y huracán Humberto afecta a Bermuda

Por EFE miércoles 18 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Miami.- El Centro Nacional de Huracanes (NHC) de EEUU informó este miércoles de la formación de la décima tormenta tropical con nombre, Jerry, mientras el huracán Humberto comienza a llevar fuertes lluvias a Bermuda, y la depresión Imelda sigue causando estragos en Texas.

Jerry avanzaba hacia en oeste-noroeste a 13 millas por hora (20 km/h) con vientos máximos sostenidos de 45 millas por hora (75 km/h) y se ubica a unas 960 millas (1.545 kilómetros) al este de las Islas de Sotavento.

El NHC, con sede en Miami, señaló que se prevé un fortalecimiento de Jerry en los próximos dos días, pero por ahora no representa amenaza en tierra.

La tormenta estará cerca del noreste de las Islas Sotavento entre el jueves y el viernes.

Entre tanto, los meteorólogos pronostican la llegada este miércoles del centro de Humberto a Bermuda, isla que está bajo “aviso” de huracán.

Este ciclón de categoría 3 se mueve al este-noreste a 16 millas por hora (26 km/h) y mantiene vientos máximos sostenidos de 115 millas por hora (185 km/h).

En su boletín de las 08.00 hora local (12.00 GMT), el NHC indicó que Humberto se ubicaba a esa hora a unas 240 millas (390 km) al oeste de esa isla.

Los meteorólogos señalaron que el ojo del huracán pasó directamente sobre una de las boyas instaladas por la Administración Nacional Oceánica y Atmosférica (NOAA) de EEUU en el océano que ayudan a medir con mayor fiabilidad la temperatura.

Humberto es el tercer huracán que se registra en la actual temporada de ciclones en la cuenca atlántica, que va del 1 de junio al 30 de noviembre, después de Barry y Dorian.

Entre tanto, la ahora depresión tropical sigue causando lluvias en Texas, tras formarse este martes en el Golfo de México y tocar tierra el mismo día cerca de Freeport.

