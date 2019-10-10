Se espera que para 2100 el nivel del mar suba un metro debido a cambio climático

Por EFE jueves 10 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Barcelona.- La región mediterránea se está calentando un 20% más rápido que la media mundial por lo que, de no aplicarse medidas correctivas adicionales, se espera que la temperatura aumente 2,2 grados en 2040 y que para 2100 el nivel del mar suba un metro, afectando a un tercio de la población de la zona.

Estas son algunas de las conclusiones provisionales del Primer Informe de Evaluación Científica Sobre el Cambio Climático y Medioambiental en el Mediterráneo que se ha presentado este jueves en el ‘4º Foro Regional de la Unión por el Mediterráneo’ y que tiene como objetivo el desarrollo y aplicación de políticas eficaces basadas en la evidencia científica.

El secretario general de la Unión por el Mediterráneo (UpM), Nasser Kamel, alertó de las “calamidades” que puede provocar el cambio climático y que afectarían a “la estabilidad y prosperidad de nuestra región”.

Aumento de las temperaturas, subida del nivel del mar, escasez de agua, muertes masivas de especies marinas, disminución de las cosechas y del rendimiento de la pesca y el ganado, incendios a gran escala, incremento de las sequías y de las olas de calor o conflictos por la escasez de recursos son algunas de las consecuencias que el cambio climático puede tener en la región, según el informe presentado.

El director general adjunto de la Comisión Europea, Maciej Popowski, aseguró que la lucha contra el cambio climático es una de las prioridades las instituciones comunitarias y que nos encontramos en el “momentum” para tomar acciones: “El tiempo para actuar es ahora”.

La presentación del informe ha ido a cargo del coordinador de la red de científicos MedECC que ha hecho el estudio, Wolfgang Cramer, y de la autora principal, Semia Cherif, que en su trabajo han sintetizado los numerosos estudios científicos existentes para ofrecer todos los conocimientos disponibles hasta la fecha sobre la situación de la región.

Cherif hizo hincapié en los efectos del cambio climático sobre el agua y la comida, recordando que la subida de un metro del nivel del mar Mediterráneo afectaría a casi 200 millones de personas en 2100 y pondría en peligro sus medios de subsistencia.

Según el informe, una alta concentración de gases de efecto invernadero podría provocar un incremento de la temperatura aún mayor, que en 2100 llegaría a los 5 grados.

La científica ha subrayado que “cada grado importa” y ha recordado que, igual que en los humanos, el aumento de la temperatura, por poco que parezca, tiene grandes implicaciones.

En este sentido, ha señalado que, por cada grado que sube la temperatura del mar, los peces reducen entre un 20 y un 30% su tamaño, por lo que para 2050 el peso corporal medio de los peces se reduciría un 49 %.

En el caso de los cultivos de trigo, calculan que cada grado reduce un 7,5 % su producción, y que en 2090 se habrá reducido un 37,5 %

Cherif señaló los riesgos de contaminación del agua potable y ha señalado que dentro de 20 años más de 250 millones de personas sufrirán escasez y la disponibilidad de agua dulce disminuirá hasta un 15 %.

Por su parte, Cramer se refirió a los efectos en la salud humana, los ecosistemas y los conflictos y señaló que las inundaciones y olas de calor, que serán más frecuentes, implicarán riesgos para la salud de las poblaciones vulnerables, especialmente en entornos urbanos.

El científico también destacó la posibilidad de que incrementen los conflictos bélicos, dado que las problemáticas derivadas del cambio climático “reducen la resiliencia del país a la inestabilidad”.

