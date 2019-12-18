SCJ descarga a IDAC de acusación de exempleados echados por faltas graves

Por EFE miércoles 18 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- La Suprema Corte de Justicia (SCJ) acogió el recurso de casación interpuesto por el Instituto Dominicano de Aviación Civil (IDAC) y su director general, descargándolos de la acusación que hicieran excontroladores aéreos desvinculados de sus funciones en 2014 por faltas graves.

La Tercera Sala de la SCJ acogió el recurso de casación anulando una sentencia mediante la cual el Tribunal Superior Administrativo había condenado al IDAC y a su titular, Alejandro Herrera, al pago de 2 millones de pesos por supuesto incumplimiento de una sentencia de amparo.

Tanto el IDAC como su director se mostraron conformes con la decisión de la SCJ, valorándola como coherente y apegada al derecho, en razón de que se ha corregido la inobservancia de un tribunal que dictaminó ejecutar una sentencia que ya se encontraba revocada.

“A pesar de tener el conocimiento de la decisión que revocaba la sentencia de amparo, el TSA, en violación al precedente vinculante emitido por el Tribunal Constitucional, retuvo responsabilidad en contra del IDAC y el doctor Alejandro Herrera por la inejecución de una sentencia que ya se encontraba revocada”, explicaron los abogados de la defensa.

Indica el comunicado que, con su decisión, la SCJ dejó claros aspectos que deben ser tomados en consideración, “sentando un precedente” para que un funcionario público en el ejercicio de sus funciones pueda ser condenado solidariamente junto a la administración.

Esos aspectos son que se trate de un caso de responsabilidad subjetiva, debiendo establecerse una actuación u omisión antijurídica; que exista una concurrencia entre el órgano y el servidor público para producir el daño; y que la especie involucre dolo o imprudencia grave en la comisión del perjuicio, lo cual no se presume y su prueba está a cargo de quien alega el perjuicio.

“Ninguno de estos requisitos se cumplieron en el caso que había decidido el Tribunal Superior Administrativo, por lo cual la Suprema Corte de Justicia casó la sentencia”, explicaron los doctores en Derecho.

La sentencia de la alta corte que descarga al IDAC y a su director general responde a la demanda de excontroladores que fueron desvinculados de sus funciones en el año 2014 luego de agotarse un procedimiento disciplinario en su contra, debido a la comisión de faltas muy graves que atentaron contra la seguridad del sistema de navegación área y la seguridad nacional.

