Scarlett Johansson y Renée Zellweger, nominadas al Óscar a la mejor actriz

Por EFE lunes 13 de enero, 2020

LOS ÁNGELES, (EE.UU.).- Cynthia Erivo, Scarlett Johansson, Saoirse Ronan, Charlize Theron y Renée Zellweger son las nominadas al Óscar a mejor actriz protagonista.

