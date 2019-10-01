Sarkozy será juzgado por financiación ilegal de su campaña electoral de 2012

Por EFE martes 1 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, París.- El expresidente francés Nicolas Sarkozy (2007-12) será juzgado por la presunta financiación irregular de la campaña de 2012, después de que el Tribunal Supremo desestimara este martes el recurso presentado para evitar sentarse en el banquillo.

La investigación del llamado caso “Bygmalion” fue abierta en 2014, año en que la prensa reveló que el exmandatario superó el límite máximo de gasto permitido durante una campaña electoral, que es de 22,5 millones de euros.

El juez instructor consideró en febrero de 2017 que Sarkozy debía comparecer ante un tribunal junto con otros 13 acusados, y aunque el político conservador recurrió esa decisión, el Supremo la validó hoy.

