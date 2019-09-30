Santo Domingo recibe primer vuelo de nueva ruta de carga con Miami y Bogotá

Por EFE lunes 30 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- El Aeropuerto Internacional de Las Américas (Santo Domingo) recibió este lunes el primer vuelo de una nueva ruta de carga operada por Avianca Cargo, que lanzó esta nueva línea recurrente entre Miami (Estados Unidos), Santo Domingo (República Dominicana) y Bogotá (COlombia).

Según informó el operador aeroportuario Aerodom en un comunicado, este nuevo servicio operará una vez por semana, llegando a Santo Domingo desde Miami y partiendo con destino a Bogotá, Colombia, el cual complementa y fortalece la conectividad aérea de carga entre el Caribe y Latinoamérica.

La nueva ruta de Avianca Cargo se realiza con aviones A330-200F, aeronave que permite el transporte simultáneo de diferentes tipos de carga, ya que sus bodegas tienen independencia en el control de temperatura.

El AILA-JFPG cuenta con más de ocho aerolíneas cargueras dedicadas al transporte de carga aérea, incluyendo tres de las principales empresas mundiales como UPS, FedEx y DHL, y cuenta también con más de 15 de vuelos comerciales que transportan carga en las barrigas de sus aeronaves, apunta la nota.

El director comercial de Aerodom, Álvaro Leite, explicó que la compañía está “construyendo una nueva terminal que permitirá integrar en un único y moderno espacio con acceso exclusivo y directo al área de rampa a todos los actores y servicios requeridos para el transporte aéreo de mercancías.”

En su primera fase se construye un nuevo almacén de aproximadamente 6.800 m2 que centraliza el desmonte de la carga y ofrecerá un área de oficinas para integradores de carga.

Las nuevas instalaciones “robustecen el catálogo de servicios del país, atrayendo nuevas empresas e inversiones que puedan aprovechar la estratégica ubicación geográfica de República Dominicana y del AILA-JFPG”.

El servicio de envío expreso, disponible exclusivamente en el AILA-JFPG, permite a las empresas usuarias en el país reducir sus costos de inventario y acceder velozmente al mercado mundial.

En este sentido, Aerodom destacó que los procesos aduaneros se realizan en menos de tres horas, lo que supone “una ventaja competitiva relevante frente a otros países del área”, dado que esta facilidad solo existe en países exportadores muy desarrollados.

Aerodom es una empresa dominicana que posee la concesión para operar seis aeropuertos estatales en el país, con vencimiento en 2030, y desde 2016, la compañía forma parte del grupo aeroportuario internacional francés Vinci Airports, que es el operador aeroportuario privado líder a nivel global.

