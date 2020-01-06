Samsung presenta un televisor vertical en el que ver contenidos para el móvil

Por EFE lunes 6 de enero, 2020

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Las Vegas.- La multinacional surcoreana Samsung presentó hoy un nuevo modelo de televisor que rota sobre sí mismo y puede adoptar una posición tanto horizontal como vertical, esta última pensada para ver contenidos diseñados para teléfonos móviles.

Bautizado como “Sero” (que significa “vertical” en coreano), el nuevo televisor de Samsung tiene una pantalla de 43 pulgadas, resolución 4K y color QLED, y viene equipado con un soporte que la mantiene alzada y permite la rotación de horizontal a vertical y viceversa.

La idea es que los usuarios jóvenes, que pasan más tiempo mirando el móvil que la televisión, consulten los contenidos de sus dispositivos portátiles en una pantalla grande optimizada perfectamente para estos y que no incluya barras negras laterales.

Así, basta con tocar el televisor con el teléfono para que este reproduzca los contenidos del dispositivo móvil y rote imitando sus mismos movimientos (normalmente, por ejemplo, la pantalla estará vertical si se consulta Instagram o Facebook, y horizontal si se está visualizando un vídeo).

En el caso de los teléfonos Galaxy de Samsung, esta rotación será automática, mientras que si se usan otros dispositivos habrá que activarla manualmente mediante un botón en el mando a distancia.

La firma surcoreana presentó “Sero” en el marco de la feria de electrónica de consumo CES que se celebra estos días en Las Vegas (Nevada, EE.UU.), para la que están registrados más de 170.000 visitantes y 4.500 exhibidores (1.200 de ellos empresas emergentes).

Al margen de “Sero”, Samsung también presentó el modelo de televisor Q950TS, ultradelgado y con marcos prácticamente inexistentes, de manera que estos casi no se aprecian a simple vista y el televidente tiene la sensación de que la pantalla QLED de 8K alcanza hasta los bordes.

La firma de Seúl ha bautizado esta pantalla como “Infinity” (infinito) y asegura que la ratio pantalla/cuerpo es del 99 %.

Dada la falta de contenidos en 8K en el mercado (un problema que afrontan en los últimos tiempos los televisores tanto de Samsung como de otras marcas), Q950TS se sirve de inteligencia artificial para “escalar” contenidos en HD o 4K a 8K.

Junto a estos dos modelos, la empresa surcoreana introdujo también nuevos paneles de MicroLED de 88 y 150 pulgadas que se unen a los ya existentes y permiten a los clientes crear en su casa múltiples combinaciones de distintas formas y tamaños. 

Anuncios
Apple Store Google Play
Continuar