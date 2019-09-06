Salud Pública reporta 781 nuevos casos de dengue y suman 8.855

Por El Nuevo Diario viernes 6 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- Las autoridades sanitarias de la República Dominicana reportaron este viernes 781 nuevos casos de dengue, por lo que suman 8.855 los afectados este año por esta enfermedad, que se ha cobrado la vida de al menos 12 personas.

Según el último Boletín Epidemiológico de Salud Pública, los nuevos casos se registraron en la semana epidemiológica 33, del 11 al 17 de agosto, para un acumulado de 3.163 casos durante las últimas cuatro semanas epidemiológicas.

La tasa de incidencia de la enfermedad se sitúa en 134,71 casos por cada 100.000 habitantes, de acuerdo con el boletín, en el que el Ministerio de Salud mantiene la recomendación de continuar intensificando las medidas de prevención y control del mosquito transmisor de esta enfermedad, el Aedes aegypti, que también contagia el chikunguña, el zika y la fiebre amarilla.

La provincia San José de Ocoa (sur) se mantiene en alerta roja con más de 10 casos/100.000 habitantes; mientras que Pedernales (suroeste) y Samaná (noreste) permanecen en alerta verde, y el resto del país en alerta amarilla a causa de la enfermedad.

El Comité de Auditoría Clínica de la República Dominicana ha determinado 12 fallecimientos a causa del dengue en lo que va de año en el país, es decir, 11 más que en el mismo período de 2018.

Este fin de semana, el Ministerio de Salud llevará a cabo la segunda fase de la Primera Jornada Nacional de Movilización contra la eliminación de criaderos del mosquito transmisor del dengue, para combatir la expansión de la enfermedad en el país.

La iniciativa contará con la participación de todas las instituciones públicas, que volverán a movilizarse por segundo fin de semana consecutivo para combatir la propagación del Aedes aegypti.

A través de un comunicado emitido este viernes, el ministro de Salud, Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas, valoró dicha jornada y confió en que la incidencia de los casos disminuyan “constantemente” en las próximas semanas.

