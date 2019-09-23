Salud Pública informa suben a 22 las muertes por dengue

Por El Nuevo Diario lunes 23 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- El número de muertes por dengue en República Dominicana subió de 17 a 22 en la última semana computada por el Ministerio de Salud Pública, en su boletín divulgado este lunes.

El boletín registra 843 casos de dengue notificados en la semana 35, del 25 al 31 de agosto, por lo que hasta esa fecha se han contabilizado 10.636 contagios en el país.

Tres cuartas partes de los nuevos contagios notificados corresponden a niños menores de 15 años de edad, destaca el boletín, publicado por la Dirección General de Epidemiología del Ministerio de Salud Pública.

La única provincia dominicana en la que se ha declarado un brote por dengue es San José de Ocoa, al oeste de Santo Domingo, donde la incidencia acumulada de la enfermedad alcanza 565 casos por 100.000 habitantes.

Otras 29 provincias están en alerta amarilla y tan solo dos, Puerto Plata (norte) y Samaná (noreste), en alerta verde, la más baja.

El Ministerio de Salud reiteró hoy su recomendación a la población de limpiar con cloro los tanques de agua dos veces por semana, así como tirar botellas, neumáticos, latas vacías y otros recipientes que podrían acumular agua y servir de criadero para los mosquitos transmisores del dengue.

La Alianza por el Derecho a la Salud (Adesa), una coalición de ONG comunitarias, campesinas y sindicales, denunció este lunes que la epidemia de dengue es un “síntoma” de los problemas del sistema de salud pública.

En concreto, esta organización denunció la baja inversión en salud pública y el “abandono” de la red de atención primaria, en un comunicado leído durante una manifestación frente al hospital infantil Dr. Robert Reid Cabral, donde se atiende a muchos pacientes de dengue.

Adesa también resaltó que el riesgo de dengue aumenta en la República Dominicana porque el 23,6 % de los hogares se abastece de agua con tanques instalados en el patio, que pueden ser criaderos del mosquito.

En 2015, el último año con alta incidencia de la enfermedad en la República Dominicana, se registraron 103 muertes y 16.871 contagios a lo largo de todo el año.

