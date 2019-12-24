Salma Hayek publica saludo navideño con su nueva familia en “The Eternals”

Por EFE lunes 23 de diciembre, 2019
La actriz mexicana Salma Hayek publicó en sus redes un saludo navideño junto a su nueva familia en “The Eternals».

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Miami.- Salma Hayek publicó este lunes en sus redes sociales un saludo navideño acompañado de una foto de su nueva familia profesional: El elenco de su próxima película “The Eternals”, en la que interpreta a la líder de un grupo de humanoides superhéroes.

En la imagen, que en sus primeras cinco horas sobrepasó los 90.000 “likes” y fue recibida con gran emoción por parte de los fanáticos de la mexicana y de Marvel, se puede ver a la actriz con un gorro de San Nicolás acompañada de Angelina Jolie, Barry Keoghan, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry y Don Lee, miembros del elenco.

“The Eternals” es la primera participación de Hayek en el universo cinematográfico de Marvel, y completa con Zoe Saldaña y Tessa Thompson el trío de actrices de origen latino en protagonizar hasta el momento proyectos de Marvel.

Nacida en Estados Unidos y criada en República Dominicana, Saldaña interpreta a Gamora, uno de los personajes principales en la película “Guardianes de la Galaxia”, mientras que Thompson, una británica de abuelo puertorriqueño, entró al mundo de los superhéroes en “Thor Ragnarok”, la tercera entrega del dios vikingo.

En “The Eternals” (“Los eternos”), Hayek interpreta a Ajak, la jefa del grupo.

Si bien en las historietas, el personaje es masculino Marvel lo transformó en femenino para adaptarse a los tiempos. Según la historia, los aztecas lo llamaban Quetzalcóatl, y los incas lo adoraban como Tecumotzin, el Señor de Vuelo.

La imagen navideña es la cuarta foto que desde septiembre pasado publica la actriz en su cuenta de Instagram, en la que tiene más de 13 millones de seguidores, junto a algunos de sus compañeros de reparto en la película.

“No puedo creer que estoy trabajando con Jon Snow”, escribió la mexicana en una publicación del 17 de septiembre junto a una foto en la que aparece al lado de Kit Harington, el actor británico que encarnó al mencionado personaje en la icónica serie de HBO “Juego de Tronos”.

Según ha informado Marvel, “The Eternals” se estrenará a nivel mundial el 6 de noviembre de 2020.

