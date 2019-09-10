Salma Hayek no comparte en Instagram problemas de México para no dañar imagen

Por EFE martes 10 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, México.- La célebre actriz mexicana Salma Hayek comentó este martes que no suele compartir en sus redes sociales graves problemas de su país como la ola de violencia, feminicidios y desaparecidos porque es la manera que tiene “de protegerlo” y no dar mala imagen.

“No va a cambiar nada por un ‘post’ de Instagram, pero se va a enterar el resto del mundo, traigo la atención a problemas que pueden afectar al turismo o a personas que están pensando invertir en México, o muchas otras cosas, (afectando) la imagen del país”, dijo en una conferencia de prensa en la capital mexicana.

Aunque la realidad de su país le “importa muchísimo”, es consciente de que “las redes sociales no van a ayudar”.

“Es mi manera de protegerlo”, zanjó la actriz, quien produce la serie “Monarca”, que se estrena en Netflix el próximo 13 de septiembre.

Unido a esto, la actriz comentó que, paradójicamente, en Instagram cuenta con más seguidores extranjeros que mexicanos.

No obstante, recientemente la actriz rompió su regla de no mostrar la cruenta realidad del país al subir una foto lamentando la masacre ocurrida en agosto en Coatzacoalcos, en el estado de Veracruz, del cual es originaria.

El puerto petrolero de Coatzacoalcos, en el este de México, sufrió uno de los peores golpes de la delincuencia organizada con la matanza de 31 personas en un bar nocturno, un macabro suceso que exhibió la disputa entre carteles existente en esta región desde hace más de una década.

“Me da mucha tristeza que en mi Coatzacoalcos, donde crecí con la libertad que da una comunidad unida y sin violencia, anoche murieron por lo menos 25 personas en un atentado a un bar. Desgraciadamente esta es una más de las innumerables desgracias que pasan a diario en México”, escribió la actriz en su cuenta el 28 de agosto, poco después de darse a conocer el suceso.

Y concluyó apuntando que esperaba que “las autoridades cumplan su promesa de parar la violencia”.

“Ya es hora de que se acabe tanto sufrimiento en un país que lo tiene todo”, expresó.

Este martes, la actriz zanjó el tema comentando que “si te pones a elegir todo lo que te duele de México, es todo lo que vas a poner en Instagram, y la verdad Instagram no es el lugar para resolver estas cosas”.

