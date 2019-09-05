Ryan Reynolds y Blake Lively donan dos millones a centros con niños migrantes

Por EFE jueves 5 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Chicago (EE.UU.).- El actor y productor Ryan Reynolds y la actriz Blake Lively donaron dos millones de dólares a sendas organizaciones enfocadas en proteger los derechos de los niños inmigrantes en Estados Unidos, según anunció este jueves la directora de uno de los centros, con sede en Chicago, Illinois.

El canadiense Reynolds, que también es guionista, y la estadounidense Lively, quien encarnó el personaje de Serena van der Woodsen en la serie “Gossip Girl”, realizaron una de las donaciones a la entidad no lucrativa Young Center for Immigrant Children’s Rights (Young Center para los Derechos de los Niños Inmigrantes).

María Woltjen, la directora de esta institución en Chicago, dijo en un comunicado que el aporte de un millón por parte de los actores se usará para crear el Fondo Waymaker para Niños Inmigrantes.

“Me enorgullece anunciar que el Young Center ha recibido un regalo extraordinario de un millón de dólares de los reconocidos actores Blake Lively y Ryan Reynolds”, expresó Woltjen en el comunicado.

“Su donación nos ayudará a establecer el Fondo Waymaker para Niños Inmigrantes, que ampliará nuestra lucha por los derechos y el interés máximo por los niños que han emigrado a los Estados Unidos por su cuenta o han sido separados de sus familias”, acotó.

Woltjen también anunció que Reynolds y Lively donaron otro millón de dólares al Fondo de Defensa Legal y Educación (LDF), que pertenece a la Asociación Nacional para el Progreso de Personas de Color (NAACP, por sus siglas en inglés).

“Estamos impresionados por el Fondo de Defensa Legal y Educación de NAACP, y el compromiso del Young Center, no solo por la justicia y la democracia, sino por la humanidad (con que trabajan)”, dijeron por su parte Lively y Reynolds.

Los actores expusieron que en estos momentos de división en el país quieren hacer una diferencia.

“En los últimos años, nuestra perspectiva ha crecido y nos hemos dado cuenta de que tenemos que hacer todo lo posible para fomentar más compasión y empatía en este mundo. La historia se está escribiendo en este momento. Estamos agradecidos de donar a las organizaciones que dan voz a tantos”, apuntaron Reynolds y Lively.

Woltjen dijo a la prensa que las separaciones de familias migrantes bajo la actual Administración continúan y muchas veces tienen que ver con cargos de criminalidad contra los padres.

Casos, expuso la activista, que después de revisarse bien resultan falsos o inexistentes muchas veces.

Fundado en 2004, el Young Center para los Derechos de los Niños Inmigrantes protege y promueve los derechos y el interés superior por los niños inmigrantes de acuerdo con la Convención sobre los Derechos del Niño y las leyes estatales y federales, según explica el centro sobre su misión.

Un empleado de la institución dijo esta mañana a Efe que, por cuestiones de privacidad, no podía informar cuántos niños se albergan allí en estos momentos.

Además de su sede en Chicago, el Young Center tiene oficinas en Houston, San Antonio, Phoenix, Los Ángeles, Washington, D.C., New York y Harlingen (Texas).

En 2008, cuando el Congreso instauró la Ley de Reautorización de la Protección de Víctimas de Trata, se autorizó utilizar guardianes de menores, como los de este centro, para que aboguen por los intereses de niños no acompañados y los que son separados de sus familiares durante el proceso de inmigración.

