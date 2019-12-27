Ryan Reynolds adelanta que “Deadpool 3” está en proceso, ahora con Marvel

“Sí, estamos trabajando ahora mismo con el equipo al completo. Estamos en Marvel ahora, que es como estar de repente en las Grandes Ligas”, dijo Reynolds durante una entrevista dada al programa matutino “Live With Kelly and Ryan”.

La información ha sido bien recibida por los seguidores del superhéroe de “moral flexible”, como lo ha definido el propio actor, dado que este personaje de Marvel estaba en manos del estudio 20th Century Fox.

Disney, que también es dueña de Marvel, compró Fox en marzo por 71.300 millones de dólares y desde entonces no se sabía cuál sería el futuro del personaje, interpretado por Reynolds en sus dos primeras entregas (2016 y 2018).

Publicaciones especializadas han especulado si es que se mantendrá en el proyecto Emma Watts, quien era la presidenta de producción en Fox hasta este año y estuvo a cargo de las dos primeras películas, que juntas han acumulado ingresos mundiales de 1.500 millones de dólares.

Hasta que “Joker”, encabezada por el actor Joaquin Phoenix, revolucionó la taquilla cinematográfica este año, las dos películas de Deadpool eran los filmes más exitosos para mayores de 18 años.

La gran pregunta es si Disney permitirá que “Deadpool 3” siga con su humor negro, su irreverencia y sus malas palabras. Tampoco se dónde entraría la nueva entrega en las pobladas agendas de Marvel y de Reynolds.

Para 2020 se espera que Marvel estrene “Black Widow”, “Morbius” y “Eternals”. “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” se estrenará en febrero de 2021 y ese mismo año se proyectarán “Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness”, “Spider-Man 3” y “Thor: Love and Thunder”. Para 2022, podría ser el turno de “Black Panther 2” y “Blade”.

Por su parte, Reynolds ya está comprometido para seis nuevos proyectos, entre los que se destaca la versión cinematográfico del juego de mesa “Clue”.