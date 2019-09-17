Rusia y República Dominicana firman su primer memorando sobre cooperación nuclear

Por EFE martes 17 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Moscú.- La corporación de energía nuclear rusa Rosatom y el Ministerio de Energía y Minas de la República Dominicana firmaron este martes el primer memorando sobre cooperación bilateral en el ámbito de la energía nuclear.

“El memorando es el primer documento de cooperación entre los dos países en el ámbito del uso pacífico de la energía nuclear”, informó la agencia rusa RIA Nóvosti.

Según la parte rusa, este documento sienta las bases para establecer la cooperación en diversas direcciones, en particular, en el desarrollo de la infraestructura nuclear de la República Dominicana.

Además, las partes buscan promover programas informativos para la población sobre las tecnologías nucleares, “el uso de radioisótopos y las tecnologías radiactivas en la industria, la agricultura y la medicina”.

En virtud del memorando, se crearán grupos de trabajo conjuntos que definirán los proyectos concretos de cooperación entre Rusia y la República Dominicana en el ámbito de la energía nuclear.

El próximo paso será la redacción de un acuerdo marco intergubernamental.

