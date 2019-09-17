Rusia avisa de que un gran conflicto en el Golfo sería “un desastre”

Por EFE lunes 16 de septiembre, 2019
Vasili Nebenzia, embajador ruso ante las Naciones Unidas

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Naciones Unidas.- Rusia advirtió este lunes en la ONU de que un gran conflicto en el Golfo Pérsico sería “un desastre”, por lo que pidió “moderación” a todas las partes tras el ataque de este fin de semana contra refinerías de petróleo en Arabia Saudí.

El embajador ruso ante las Naciones Unidas, Vasili Nebenzia, aseguró que su país condena ese tipo de ataques y está preocupado por la posibilidad de que terminen por provocar un conflicto más amplio en la zona.

“Ese área ya tiene suficientes problemas al margen de este y un gran conflicto en el Golfo sería un desastre”, dijo Nebenzia en una conferencia de prensa.

El representante ruso, que este mes preside el Consejo de Seguridad de la ONU, subrayó que Moscú no quiere precipitarse a la hora de determinar la responsabilidad de los ataques contra Arabia Saudí, dado que hay “diferentes” informaciones.

El sábado, dos refinerías de la petrolera estatal saudí Aramco, clave para el abastecimiento mundial de crudo, fueron atacadas con diez drones, causando una reducción de cerca del 50 % de su producción.

La acción fue reivindicada por los rebeldes hutíes de Yemen, apoyados por Irán, pero Estados Unidos ha responsabilizado directamente a Teherán.

Irán, mientras, ha rechazado las acusaciones, calificándolas de “inaceptables y completamente infundadas”, según palabras del portavoz del Ministerio de Exteriores, Abas Musaví.

La tensión entre Teherán y Washington ha escalado desde la retirada el año pasado de EE.UU. del acuerdo nuclear de 2015 y su reimposición de sanciones contra Irán, pero el presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, asegura que está abierto al diálogo.

Nebenzia, por otra parte, se refirió en su rueda de prensa a la situación en la provincia siria de Idlib, acusando a “yihadistas” de violar el alto el fuego en la zona.

El embajador ruso insistió en que esa provincia, último bastión de los rebeldes sirios, está controlada por terroristas, muchos de ellos de origen extranjero, lo que complica aún más la situación.

El diplomático convocó a los medios después de que el pasado viernes la ONU anunciase que el 30 de septiembre comenzará a trabajar una comisión de investigación que ha creado para estudiar bombardeos sirios y rusos contra objetivos en Idlib.

Las pesquisas se centrarán en una serie de ataques que destruyeron o dañaron edificios cubiertos específicamente por el acuerdo de alto el fuego y de varias instalaciones apoyadas por la ONU.

Las fuerzas leales al presidente sirio, Bachar al Asad, con el apoyo de Moscú, han incrementado sus operaciones en el noroeste de Siria desde finales de abril, en la zona desmilitarizada que acordaron Turquía y Rusia en septiembre del año pasado.

La cuestión de Idlib centró la cumbre trilateral mantenida este lunes en Ankara por Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Vladímir Putin y Hasan Rohaní, presidentes de Turquía, Rusia e Irán, respectivamente, que se cerró sin grandes progresos.

