Rusia arremete contra Occidente en la ONU y llama al control armamentístico

Por EFE viernes 27 de septiembre, 2019
El ministro ruso de Exteriores, Serguéi Lavrov, en la ONU.

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Naciones Unidas.- El ministro ruso de Exteriores, Serguéi Lavrov, arremetió en la ONU contra “Occidente” por tratar de modificar las leyes internacionales en su favor e instó a EE.UU. a unirse a la moratoria de misiles de mediano y corto alcance, cuestión sobre la que presentará una resolución que fortalezca el control de armas.

En su intervención en la 74 Asamblea General de Naciones Unidas, Labrov también se refirió al conflicto con Irán al pedir una solución a la situación en el Golfo Pérsico a través del diálogo y sin acusaciones infundadas, dijo.

“Las tensiones en el Golfo Pérsico se alimentan artificialmente. Hacemos un llamado para superar las diferencias existentes a través del diálogo, sin acusaciones infundadas. Nuestra contribución es el concepto revisado ruso de seguridad colectiva en la región presentado este verano”, dijo Lavrov en su discurso.

El dirigente ruso empezó recordando que si bien la ONU “ha salvado” al planeta de una “tercera guerra mundial”, debería volver a sus principios fundacionales tras la caída del muro de Berlín si no quiere sucumbir al intento de Occidente de evitar un mundo “policéntrico”, con normas internacionales modificadas para defender solo sus intereses.

Sobre el tratado sobre armas ofensivas estratégicas, Lavrov señaló que la reacción inicial de los Estados Unidos a la propuesta rusa de extender el Tratado de Armas Ofensivas Estratégicas (START) y unirse a la moratoria sobre la no implementación de misiles de mediano y corto alcance no fue nada positiva.

“El presidente Putin anunció una decisión de no desplegar misiles terrestres de mediano y corto alcance en Europa u otras regiones, siempre y cuando los estadounidenses se abstengan de hacerlo. Instamos a Estados Unidos y la OTAN a unirse a esa moratoria”, explicó.

También propuso a Washington que inicie negociaciones para extender el tratado START. “Rusia y China están a favor de acordar un documento legalmente vinculante sobre la prevención de una carrera armamentista en el espacio ultraterrestre. Pero la reacción de Estados Unidos y sus aliados no ha sido alentador hasta ahora “, remarcó.

En este contexto, el ministro ruso anunció que Rusia presentaría a la Asamblea General de la ONU un proyecto de resolución sobre el fortalecimiento del sistema de control de armas.

“Me gustaría anunciar hoy que en la sesión actual de la Asamblea General presentaremos un proyecto de resolución sobre el fortalecimiento y el desarrollo del sistema de acuerdos sobre control de armas, desarme y no proliferación. Invito a todos a unirse a conversaciones constructivas”, dijo Lavrov.

Según el canciller, “la aprobación de la resolución sería una contribución importante para crear condiciones para la celebración exitosa de una nueva conferencia de revisión sobre la implementación del TNP el próximo año”.

A los choques habituales entre Rusia y EE.UU., se sumó en esta Asamblea General una disputa diplomática por la negativa de Washington a conceder visados a varios funcionarios de la delegación de Moscú.

Según Lavrov, este viernes abordó el asunto con su homólogo estadounidense, Mike Pompeo, que le confirmó que ni él ni el presidente, Donald Trump, tuvieron nada que ver con esa decisión.

El jefe de la diplomacia rusa atribuyó el problema al “sentimiento general” que está impulsando contra Rusia la “clase política estadounidense”.

En una conferencia de prensa Lavrov aseguró, en todo caso, que Rusia responderá, aunque no quiso precisar con qué tipo de medidas.

Sobre la situación en el golfo Pérsico, Lavrov opinó en una conferencia de prensa que todo es consecuencia directa de la “salida unilateral” de Estados Unidos del acuerdo nuclear con Irán y de sus sanciones, unos castigos que están siendo perjudiciales para la no proliferación y para la paz regional, dijo.

Para Rusia, cualquier salida a la actual tensión pasa por que los países de la zona se sienten a discutir de forma directa, quizás con el apoyo de potencias y organismos internacionales.

Anuncios
Apple Store Google Play
Continuar