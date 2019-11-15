Romeo asegura que bachata con Kiko Rodríguez es “la más fuerte del año”

Por EFE viernes 15 de noviembre, 2019
Romeo Santos y Kiko Rodríguez durante el concierto.

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- El bachatero Romeo Santos, quien la noche del jueves inició “La gira del pueblo” en San Cristóbal ante miles de personas, reiteró que el sencillo “El beso que no le di”, que interpreta junto a Kiko Rodríguez, es el más pegajoso y fuerte de la producción “Utopía”.
Romeo exclamó en un momento del espectáculo que el tema era “la bachata más fuerte del año”, según destacó hoy su oficina.

“Por eso quiero cerrar este show con esta canción y quiero comprobar aquí en San Cristóbal si verdaderamente esa sensación, si esa intuición mía no se equivocó y esta canción es verdaderamente la bachata más pegajosa y más fuerte de la producción ‘Utopía’; vamos a comprobarlo con un poquito a capela”, expresó el “Chico de las poesías”.

Romeo continuó afirmando que sentía la “energía” en cada verso de ese tema; “cada letra, cada melodía que iba creando se sentía especial. A minutos de la producción haber salido, todo el mundo decía: ‘esa canción es la mía'”, dijo ante su público.

“The King”, como también es conocido el artista que reunió a 12 de los mejores bachateros dominicanos en su disco, reveló que cuando se propuso hacer Utopía, la idea era hacerla con la esencia, raíces y sonidos auténticos de la bachata tradicional, objetivo que cumplió, “gracias a Dios y luego a ustedes (aficionados)”.

Romeo Santos dio inicio este jueves a “La gira del pueblo” en San Cristóbal. Es la primera de 15 provincias que disfrutarán de su música totalmente gratis, para agradecer al pueblo dominicano todo el respaldo que le ha dado a su carrera y en especial a su disco “Utopía”.

Anuncios