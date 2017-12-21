Roban en la casan del exjugador de Dallas Mavericks, Charlie Villanueva

EL NUEVO DIARIO.- El dominicano Charlie Villanueva, exjugador de los Mavericks, denunció que su casa, ubicada en Dallas, Estados Unidos, fue objeto de un robo, en el cual hasta el baño le robaron.

El Power Forward dio la información a través de su cuenta de Twitter.

El ala-pívot se quejó de la poca asistencia que recibió de la Policía, a la cual afirma llamó y habían pasado dos horas y no se habían presentado a su residencia.

Nah, they can keep it now. But an investigation for the missing 🚽 is in progress. I got some leads thanks to @Twitter . 🚔 https://t.co/5EkKyzPrLr

I’m still in shock of the things they stole 🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ but the one that stand out the most is a toilet…… Bro a toilet, can’t get my mind off that. A toilet….. Wow 🚽🚽🚽🚽🚽

— Charlie Villanueva (@CVBelieve) 20 de diciembre de 2017