Roban en la casan del exjugador de Dallas Mavericks, Charlie Villanueva

Por El Nuevo Diario jueves 21 de diciembre, 2017
Dallas Mavericks forward Charlie Villanueva warms up before an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2014, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

EL NUEVO DIARIO.- El dominicano Charlie Villanueva, exjugador de los Mavericks, denunció que su casa, ubicada en Dallas, Estados Unidos, fue objeto de un robo, en el cual hasta el baño le robaron.

El Power Forward dio la información a través  de su cuenta de Twitter.

El ala-pívot se quejó de la poca asistencia que recibió de la Policía, a la cual afirma llamó y habían pasado dos horas y no se habían presentado a su residencia.