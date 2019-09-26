Riesgo de sufrir insuficiencia cardíaca aumenta 20 % después de los 35 años

Por EFE jueves 26 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, MÉXICO.- El riesgo de padecer insuficiencia cardíaca aumenta en 20 % a partir de los 35 años, el cual aumenta si se padece hipertensión o diabetes, enfermedades que se presentan a edades cada vez más tempranas en México, señaló este jueves un experto.

“Controlar los factores de riesgo es indispensable a partir de esta edad para evitar complicaciones como el infarto agudo al miocardio”, dijo a Efe desde Ciudad de México el doctor Genaro Mendoza, especializado en insuficiencia cardíaca.

La insuficiencia cardíaca se presenta cuando el corazón es incapaz de bombear la sangre para hacerla llegar al sistema circulatorio, y afecta a nivel mundial a 26 millones de personas.

Sin embargo, debido a que esta condición no presenta síntomas durante sus primeras etapas, es diagnosticada cuando ya existen complicaciones y, en muchas ocasiones, cuando la vida del paciente ya está comprometida.

Previo al Día Mundial del Corazón, que se celebra el 29 de septiembre, el especialista señaló que una de estas complicaciones es el infarto al miocardio, el cual provoca la muerte en una de cada cuatro personas que lo presenta.

Luis Gerardo Sánchez forma parte de la estadística de sobrevivientes, luego de que hace siete años sufrió siete infartos en un lapso de dos horas.

“No prestaba mucha atención a mi estado de salud. Fumaba mucho. De hecho cuando llegué al doctor caí en cuenta de la cantidad de cigarros que consumía solo cuando él me preguntó”, confiesa.

Tras superar este evento, dos años vivió con tan solo 12 % del corazón funcionando, por lo que tuvo que optar por un trasplante de dicho órgano el cual le ha permitido vivir, aunque ahora ha cambiado su estilo de vida.

El doctor Carlos Carrasco, médico cirujano y especialista médico de Laboratorio Silanes, aseveró que uno de los principales retos que existen es la falta de información sobre los factores de riesgo que pueden desencadenar no sol insuficiencia cardíaca, sino en general las enfermedades cardiovasculares.

Entre estos factores se encuentran la hipertensión, la dislipidemia (niveles altos de colesterol) y la diabetes, además del sedentarismo, el tabaquismo y el sobrepeso.

“Es necesario que se haga conciencia sobre estos factores que son modificables y se pueden controlar para reducir las probabilidades de padecer alguna enfermedad crónico-degenerativa”, manifestó.

El caso de Luis Gerardo, dijo, debe ser un ejemplo para mejorar en la cultura de prevención y “se debe ver como una oportunidad para tener hábitos más saludables”.

En tanto, el doctor Adolfo Chávez exhortó a la población a empezar con los buenos hábitos desde la infancia, ya que es en esta etapa donde se determina la salud que podría tener una persona en su edad adulta.

Finalmente, los especialistas hablaron sobre la iniciativa Intégrate, un programa que busca brindar información y apoyar a los pacientes a crear estilos de vida más saludables para controlar factores de riesgo.

Esta iniciativa, lanzada en 2018, ha logrado impactar en más de 2.000 personas que padecen diabetes tipo 2, pero ahora se ha sumado la línea cardiovascular.

Así, a través de la plataforma en internet, los pacientes pueden acceder a información audiovisual, vídeos, propuestas de actividad física, soporte emocional y una herramienta de automonitoreo para su seguimiento. Además de asistencia de un educador de salud en línea y vía telefónica.

El objetivo, dijeron los expertos, es cambiar el panorama que existe actualmente de esta problemática en México y mejorar la calidad de vida de las personas que ya padecen estas condiciones.

De acuerdo con cifras de la Organización Mundial de la Salud, se calcula que cada año mueren 17,5 millones de personas por enfermedades cardiovasculares en el mundo.

Anuncios
Apple Store Google Play
Continuar