Ricky Martin anuncia el nacimiento de su cuarto hijo, Renn Martin-Yosef

Por EFE martes 29 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, San Juan.- El cantante puertorriqueño Ricky Martin mostró este martes la primera fotografía que sirvió para anunciar el nacimiento de su cuarto hijo, un varón llamado Renn Martin-Yosef, en la que aparece acompañado por su esposo, el artista Jwan Yosef.

“Nuestro hijo Renn Martin-Yosef ha nacido”, señaló el artista puertorriqueño a través de su cuenta de Instagram, en una fotografía en la que se le ve sonriente junto a su pareja sosteniendo al bebé en su regazo.

Martin anunció el pasado 28 de septiembre la llegada de su nuevo hijo, durante un discurso en la Cena Nacional de la Campaña de Derechos Humanos.

La estrella de la canción no dio entonces ninguna información de quién era la madre o qué método reproductivo fue utilizado.

El anuncio del nacimiento de su cuarto hijo fue seguido de todo tipo de felicitaciones para el cantante, que siempre ha dicho que le gustan las familias numerosas, tras casarse con Jwan Yosef.

“Estamos embarazados. Estamos esperando”, había anunciado el día 28 de septiembre el cantante, después de asegurar que ama las familias grandes y emocionarse sobre el escenario.

“Jwan, te amo. Mis gemelos bellos Valetino y Matteo, los amo con todo mi corazón. Ustedes son mi fuerza, me inspiran todos los días para hacer lo que estoy haciendo”, dijo en aquella ocasión.

“Lucía, mi niña, no está aquí con nosotros, se quedó en casa con la abuela, es la luz de mi vida. Y, por cierto, ¡estamos embarazados! ¡Estamos esperando un bebé! Me encantan las familias grandes”, destacó.

La formación de la ya numerosa familia de Martin tuvo un punto fuerte cuando el artista anunció en enero de 2018 que se había casado con su novio, el pintor sirio de nacionalidad sueca Jwan Yosef, con quien mantenía una relación desde 2016.

Más tarde, el pasado mes de mayo, Martin recurrió a Instagram también para mostrar una fotografía en la que dejaba ver a su hija adoptada y tercer descendiente, aunque sin enseñar el rostro de la pequeña.

Los gemelos, Matteo y Valentino, nacidos en 2008, fueron fecundados mediante un vientre de alquiler.

Esta semana fue anunciado que Martin ofrecerá una segunda función en Puerto Rico de su próxima gira de espectáculos, “Movimiento”, para el 8 de febrero del 2020, una ocasión para que traiga a todos sus hijos a la tierra que le vio nacer.

