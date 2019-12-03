Rescatan dos crías de jaguar recién nacidas en la selva central de Perú

Los cachorros de otorongo estaban deshidratados y con problemas digestivos cuando fueron encontrados en una casa del anexo Alto Chincarmas, en el distrito de Perené, en la provincia de Chanchamayo, en Junín, informó SERFOR este lunes.

“Por si solos no pueden sobrevivir, son muy pequeños, no tienen ni dientes, y al no tener a su madre biológica deben estar al cuidado humano para tener una oportunidad de vivir”, explicó la directora de Gestión Sostenible del Patrimonio de Fauna Silvestre del SERFOR, Jessica Gálvez-Durand.

Las crías fueron rescatadas con el apoyo de la Policía Nacional y de la Fiscalía y serán derivadas a un zoológico en Lima donde dispondrán de una leche especial para poder alimentarse.

El Servicio Forestal abrirá un procedimiento administrativo contra Samuel Pampañaupa, la persona que presuntamente llevó a los cachorros a la vivienda donde fueron encontrados, por cometer una infracción grave contra la fauna silvestre.

El jaguar está en la lista de especies amenazadas de fauna silvestre y constituye un delito el adquirir, vender, transportar, almacenar, importar, exportar o reexportar productos o especímenes de especies de fauna silvestre, reprimido con entre tres y cinco años de prisión.

En Perú, es común la caza de animales silvestres para venderlos en mercados ilegales y en muchas ocasiones los traficantes matan a la madre de estas especies para vender sus dientes u otras partes que tienen demanda internacional.

El jaguar es el felino más grande de América y el tercero más grande del planeta y fue incluido en el Apéndice I de la Convención sobre el Comercio Internacional de Especies Amenazadas de Fauna y Flora Silvestres (CITES), que prohíbe su comercio internacional.