República Dominicana entre los 12 países que activan pacto militar frente “amenaza” en Venezuela

Por EFE miércoles 11 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Washington.- Doce países del continente americano dieron este miércoles un primer paso en la activación del Tratado Interamericano de Asistencia Recíproca (TIAR) al considerar que la “crisis” en Venezuela representa “una clara amenaza a la paz y la seguridad” en la región.

Las doce naciones que apoyaron el TIAR (una especie de OTAN americana que abre la puerta a la intervención militar) son: Argentina, Brasil, Chile, Colombia, El Salvador, EE.UU., Guatemala, Haití, Honduras, Paraguay, República Dominicana y Venezuela, esta última representada por los delegados del líder opositor venezolano Juan Guaidó.

