Reportan tercera muerte en EEUU vinculada a cigarrillos electrónicos

Por EFE viernes 6 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Washington.- El estado de Indiana anunció este viernes la primera muerte vinculada con el uso de cigarrillos electrónicos, la tercera víctima fatal en EE.UU. relacionada con esta práctica en medio de las advertencias por sus riesgos.

“La trágica pérdida de un paciente y el número creciente de lesiones relacionadas con el vapeo son advertencias que no podemos ignorar”, señaló en un comunicado hoy la comisionada de Salud de Indiana, Kristine Box. “Sabemos que estos productos, típicamente, contienen nicotina, la cual es altamente adictiva”.

Los otros dos fallecimientos se produjeron en Oregón e Illinois.

La noticia coincide con la publicación de un artículo en la revista New England Journal of Medicine en el que un grupo de investigadores de la Universidad de Salud en Utah identificó una característica hasta ahora desconocida de la enfermedad respiratoria vinculada con el vapeo.

Esta semana la gobernadora de Michigan, la demócrata Gretchen Whitmer, decretó la prohibición de la venta de cigarrillos electrónicos, convirtiendo al estado en el primero que veda esos productos.

De acuerdo con los científicos de Utah, los pacientes que sufren un tipo de enfermedad respiratoria que ha emergido en varias partes del país en meses recientes y son usuarios de cigarrillos electrónicos tienen en sus pulmones células de inmunidad con pequeñas gotas aceitosas llamados macrófagos cargados de lípidos.

Los macrófagos se acumulan en los sitios de infección y “son células que se distinguen muy bien y que no vemos a menudo”, dijo el autor principal del estudio Scott Aberegg. “Y eso hizo que nos preguntáramos si están allí eliminando desechos introducidos en los pulmones por el vapeo”.

“Si bien es demasiado pronto para estar seguros, estos macrófagos pueden resultar útiles para confirmar o descartar esta enfermedad”, añadió. “Pueden ayudarnos a entender qué causa esta enfermedad”.

Los escáneres de pulmones de pacientes con enfermedad de vapeo muestran lo que parece una neumonía viral o bacterial grave, pero las pruebas para confirmar esas enfermedades dan resultados negativos.

Los diagnósticos se han sustentado en la exclusión de otras causas conocidas de males respiratorios similares pero teniendo en cuenta la información de que el paciente tiene un historial de consumo del humo de los vaporizadores.

La Asociación Estadounidense de Vaporizadores, que promueve los cigarrillos electrónicos como una ayuda para que los fumadores abandonen los cigarrillos tradicionales, denunció la decisión de Whitmer e indicó que apoyará cualquier demanda legal para anularla.

Estos vaporizadores se venden sin restricciones de edad y se ofrecen con sabores como jugos de frutas, caramelos y gomas de mascar.

Según los Centros para el Control y Prevención de Enfermedades (CDC, en inglés) la nicotina, tanto en los cigarrillos regulares como en los electrónicos, es adictiva.

“Los cigarrilos electrónicos se consideran productos de tabaco porque en su mayoría contienen nicotina, la cual proviene del tabaco”, según CDC.

Otros ingredientes en el líquido de estos cigarrillos incluyen partículas ultrafinas que pueden llegar a los pulmones, compuestos para dar sabor como el diacetilo, un químico vinculado con graves enfermedades pulmonares, y metales pesados como níquel, estaño y plomo.

