Repatrían a 23 dominicanos que trataron de entrar ilegalmente a Puerto Rico

Por EFE lunes 18 de noviembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SAN JUAN.- Veintitrés dominicanos, de 28 que fueron detenidos el pasado jueves al tratar de entrar ilegalmente a Puerto Rico, fueron repatriados a la Armada dominicana en Santo Domingo, informó este lunes la Guardia Costera estadounidense en San Juan.

El resto del grupo fue llevado al despacho de la Patrulla Fronteriza estadounidense (CBP, en inglés) en Mayagüez (oeste), donde espera ser procesado criminalmente por violar el estatuto de tratar de reingresar ilegalmente algún territorio estadounidense.

Según detalló la Guardia Costera en un comunicado de prensa, la intervención se reportó después de que una avioneta de vigilancia marítima de la CBP avistó una embarcación sospechosa que se acercaba a Isla de Mona, territorio al extremo oeste de Puerto Rico.

Tras el avistamiento, los oficiales del CBP alertaron a la Guardia Costera, la cual entonces envió una embarcación suya para intervenir con la nave sospechosa de 30 pies (10 metros) de eslora, en la que viajan 28 hombres, todos de nacionalidad dominicana.

Todos los detenidos fueron provistos con comida, agua, resguardo y atención médica.

Luego de intervenir con los inmigrantes, un grupo de oficiales de la Guardia Costera transfirió a 23 de los inmigrantes a otra embarcación para ser repatriados.

El resto de los cinco fueron repartidos hacia otra nave de la agencia y llevados al despacho del CBP en Mayagüez, donde esperan a ser procesados criminalmente por violar el estatuto de tratar de reingresar ilegalmente algún territorio estadounidense.

Por esta violación, los inmigrantes podrían enfrentar una pena de cárcel de hasta 20 años y una fianza de 250.000 dólares.

La interdicción fue el resultado de esfuerzos continuos en apoyo de la Operación Guardia del Caribe y el Grupo Interagencial Fronterizo del Caribe (CBIG, en inglés).

“Nos sentimos contentos de que pudimos rescatar a tiempo a todos los 28 inmigrantes de esa atestada y devastada embarcación”, dijo el comandante Christopher Martin.

El oficial alertó que dicha nave pudo fácilmente zozobrado y que las personas abordo pudieron haber tenido una pequeña oportunidad de sobrevivir, pues ninguno de ellos contaba con ningún equipo de salvamento.

Martin, a su vez, agradeció a los oficiales de la CBP, quienes actuaron de manera rápida y efectiva en el rescate.

Anuncios