Renuncia el embajador de Bolivia ante la OEA en medio de crisis en el país

Gonzales, representante de Bolivia ante la OEA desde septiembre de 2018, comunicó su decisión en un nota a la Presidencia del Consejo Permanente del bloque hemisférico, que rota entre los 34 Estados miembros activos y que está ocupada actualmente por la embajadora de Guatemala, Rita Claverie.

“Distinguida presidenta: Me permito informarle que a primera hora de hoy he presentado mi renuncia irrevocable al cargo de representante permanente del Estado Plurinacional de Bolivia ante la Organización de Estados Americanos (OEA). Sin otro particular, aprovecho la ocasión para saludar a usted atentamente”, reza la nota, firmada abajo por el embajador.

Hoy la OEA celebró una reunión extraordinaria de su Consejo Permanente para evaluar la situación en Bolivia y el sillón destinado al país andino estuvo ocupado por Tania Paz, una de las representantes alternas de la misión boliviana y que leyó un comunicado del canciller de Bolivia, Diego Pary.

En ese comunicado, Pary cuestionó el papel que ha jugado el secretario general de la OEA, Luis Almagro, al que instó a “convocar a la pacificación y no a la confrontación”.

Además, criticó la auditoría que llevaron a cabo expertos de la OEA sobre los resultados electorales del 20 de octubre, en los que se detectaron irregularidades “muy graves” y que se llevaron a cabo después de que el órgano electoral de Bolivia proclamara a Morales vencedor en primera vuelta.

A juicio de Pary, esa auditoría solo fue una “excusa para consumar la ruptura del orden constitucional y destituir a Morales”.

Morales, que se encuentra actualmente refugiado en México, renunció este domingo por sugerencia de los militares después de que una auditoría de la OEA a las elecciones del 20 de octubre revelara supuestas irregularidades en el proceso electoral con el que fue reelegido.

Antes de su renuncia, Morales había aceptado la repetición de los comicios y la renovación total del organismo electoral boliviano.