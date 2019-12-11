Reloj de Marlon Brando usado en “Apocalypsis Now”, vendido por 1,9 millones

Por EFE martes 10 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Nueva York.- El reloj del legendario actor Marlon Brando que utilizó en la filmación de la película “Apocalypsis Now” fue vendido este martes por 1,9 millones de dólares en una subasta organizada por la compañía Phillips en Nueva York.

El reloj, un Rolex GMT Master, destacó en la venta no sólo por haber acompañado a Brando en el rodaje de la icónica cinta, sino por tener además el grabado “M. Brando” en el reverso de la caja que efectuó el propio actor.

En la subasta, organizada junto con Bacs & Russo y que se tituló “Game Changers”, la pieza, fabricada en 1972 y con esfera negra y correa de piel en el mismo color, fue acogida con entusiasmo y tras una primera puja de 250.000 dólares, alcanzó el millón de dólares en 4 minutos.

Con pretendientes en Japón, Ginebra y Nueva York, la subasta del reloj se extendió más de 15 minutos hasta llegar a los 1.610.000 dólares, que con gastos y comisiones alcanzó el precio de 1.952.000 dólares.

Además de su peculiar pasado, destacan del reloj la falta del engaste, la anilla metálica que se sitúa alrededor de la esfera de cristal, que Brando quitó voluntariamente durante el rodaje de la película para darle un aspecto más rudo que le correspondía al personaje que interpretaba, el coronel Walter E. Kurtz.

De no haber sido poseído por Brando, el Rolex GMT Master tendría un valor en el mercado de segunda mano de entre 15.000 y 20.000 dólares, según apuntaron medios especializados.

El reloj estuvo en manos del intérprete hasta 1995. cuando le entregó la pieza a su hija Petra Brando Fischer, y una parte del importe pagado será entregado a la Brando Fisher Foundation, según Phillips.

Despuntó asimismo en la subasta un Rolex de 1967 de oro amarillo de 18 quilates que fue propiedad del famoso golfista Jack Nicklaus durante medio siglo, el cual alcanzó un precio de 1,2 millones de dólares que serán donados a la Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation, pese a estar valorado en un mínimo de 100.000 dólares y un máximo de 200.000.

Otra de las piezas destacadas de la subasta fue un Urwerk “Atomic Mechanical Control” de 2018, que alcanzó un precio de martillo de 2,4 millones de dólares, lo que ascendió a 2,9 millones tras sumar impuestos y comisiones.

Según Phillips, Urwerk invirtió 10 años de investigación y desarrollo en este modelo, que supone la fusión de dos formas de “abordar la cronometría, casando la horología tradicional con la física atómica”.

Se trata de dos sistemas autónomos aunque conectados que consiguen una alta precisión con un margen de error de un segundo cada 317 años y que se regula de manera automática.

