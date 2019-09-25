Reguetoneros molestos por falta de apoyo al reguetón en los Latin Grammy

La Academia Latina de la Grabación dio hoy a conocer las candidaturas para los Latin Grammy, que se celebrarán el próximo 14 de noviembre en el MGM Grand Garden Arena de Las Vegas y que emitirá la cadena Univisión.

Los citados artistas publicaron este martes una imagen en sus redes sociales en las que aparece el gramófono que se entrega a los premiados con una cruz en rojo acompañada de la leyenda: “Sin reggaetón no hay Latin Grammy”.

“A pesar de estar nominado, no estoy de acuerdo de la manera que trataron al género y a mucho de mis colegas. Recuerden una cosa muy importante, su plataforma no fue la que creó este movimiento. Esto va más allá de un premio. Esto es cultura, credibilidad, pertinencia y respeto”, indicó Yankee.

Yankee está nominado en la categoría de Mejor Fusión/Interpretación Urbana, por su dueto con el intérprete canadiense de reggae Snow cantando “Con Calma”.

“Saludos al público y a quienes les debo lo que soy hoy en día, mis fans!! Por la cultura y el movimiento #sinreggaetonnohaylatingrammys”, escribió, por su parte, Nicky Jam, de origen puertorriqueño.

A su vez, el boricua Enmanuel Gazmey Santiago, conocido artísticamente como Anuel AA, escribió en sus redes una respuesta a Yankee en la que le da las gracias por su pronunciamiento público y le indica que “los lideres de la música latina somos nosotros con o sin un Grammy”.

Además el presidente de la casa de discos puertorriqueña Pina Records, Rafael Antonio Pina Nieves, mánager también de Daddy Yankee y Natti Natascha, también mostró su malestar.

“Felicidades a @nattinatasha @karolg @iambeckyg por ser elegidas por el pueblo como mujeres de poder y tener el éxito que tienen sin ser medidas por una mierda de academia votante”, escribió en sus redes sociales.

“Yo apoyo el talento femenino y aunque no me llaman la atención los premios, lo comento para que no pidan favores ni mucho menos publicidad con el poder femenino. El Rey de la Bachata (Romeo Santos) tampoco lo nominan? Que raro … #machistas #fucklatingrammys #seteniaquedecirysedijo (sic)”, agregó.

El cantante colombiano J Balvin acompañó la citada imagen con el breve texto: “Por la cultura y el movimiento”.

Balvin cuenta con dos nominaciones, de acuerdo con el anuncio realizado hoy, para Mejor Canción Urbana por “Caliente” y “Con altura”, interpretadas con otros artistas.

Por último, el colombiano Maluma escribió un largo texto en el que señala que está “desilusionado” por no tener una nominación.

“Tanto esfuerzo, el mejor disco que he hecho en mi vida, los juntes con los que siempre soñé, Madonna cantando en español (…). Definitivamente se queda uno confundido y sin saber que pensar. Lo único que queda claro es que el premio más grande es ver conciertos a reventar y un público que te quiere y se queda contigo”, agregó.

Por último, señaló que no puede entender “este ‘fucking’ sentimiento que me duele por dentro. Felicidades a todos los nominados de todo corazón”.