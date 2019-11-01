Refuerzan asistencia vial por asueto del Día de la Constitución

Por El Nuevo Diario viernes 1 de noviembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- Las autoridades dominicanas ordenaron el incremento de las unidades de asistencia vial en las principales vías del país ante el incremento de los desplazamientos por el feriado del día de la Constitución Dominicana, informó este viernes Ministerio de Obras Publicas y Comunicaciones (MOPC).

El ministro Ramón Pepín dispuso un reforzamiento en todas las vías del territorio nacional donde se apostarán 303 patrullas de carretera, 1,212 hombres, 24 ambulancias, 24 grúas, 10 talleres móviles, 18 talleres gomeros, 8 patrullas de seguridad ciudadana, 50 motorizados y 5 camiones de extracción y rescate.

Asimismo 23 corredores de seguridad ciudadana formaran parte del operativo, 17 en el Gran Santo Domingo y seis en Santiago, “en los puntos críticos ya identificados”, según declaraciones del director de la Comisión Militar y Policial (Comipol), Luis Manuel Feliz José.

Indicó, además, que la disposición busca “prevenir accidentes y hechos delictivos durante el fin de semana feriado” y que los dominicanos no tienen la conciencia de revisar sus vehículos antes de salir a vacacionar, lo que queda demostrado en el alto porcentaje asistencias ofrecidas durante los asuetos.

El operativo de reforzamiento se inició este viernes a las 8:00 de la mañana y concluirá el martes 5 de noviembre al mediodía.

Ayer jueves, tras un accidente múltiple en el municipio de Piedra Blanca en Bonao, el tránsito en la autopista Duarte quedó completamente paralizado, con vehículos que quedaron varados en el denominado “megatapón” que superó las ocho horas.

“No hay esperanza de que nos vayamos de aquí” y “todo el mundo está diciendo que vamos a amanecer aquí”, era el lamento generalizado de los desesperados conductores que decidieron incluso abandonar sus vehículos y caminar en plena vía, ante la “inutilidad” de las autoridades para resolver la situación.

Anuncios