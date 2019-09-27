RD se une a campaña regional para desestigmatizar la demencia

Por El Nuevo Diario viernes 27 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- El Ministerio de Salud Pública y la Asociación Dominicana de Alzheimer y Similares (ADAS) se unieron a la campaña regional “Hablemos sobre demencia” que busca concienciar a las personas y ayudar a identificar los signos de alarma característicos de la enfermedad.

La iniciativa, presentada por Alzheimer’s Disease International (ADI) y la Organización Panamericana de la Salud (OPS), plantea que hablar sobre el tema es el primer paso para reducir el estigma y la desinformación ante este padecimiento mental, informó este viernes Salud Pública al presentar la campaña en el país.

Así lo explicó consultora sobre salud mental de la OPS Alexandra Rodríguez, al presentar esta campaña a través de la cual se pretende “enfatizar sobre la importancia de visibilizar las condiciones de salud mental que más afectan a la población con el objetivo de promover acciones que beneficien la atención del adulto mayor y sus cuidadores, principalmente aquellos afectados por esta condición”

“La demencia es un síndrome que implica el deterioro de la memoria, el intelecto, el comportamiento y la capacidad para realizar actividades de la vida diaria, como seres humanos necesitamos de la ayuda de los demás para poder hacer frente a una realidad que afecta alrededor de 10 millones de personas en las Américas¨, explicó la experta.

De su lado, el director del Departamento de Salud Mental del MSP, Ángel Almánzar, dijo que se hace urgente disminuir el estigma e incorporar de manera paulatina a las personas que padecen algún trastorno mental, señala un comunicado de prensa.

¨En el mes de abril lanzamos el Plan Nacional de Salud Mental 2019-2022, el cual establece una visión y abordaje integral, para la reducción de la morbilidad, discapacidad y mortalidad asociada a los trastornos mentales así como la disminución de las brechas de atención”, indicó.

En la red pública dominicana existen las Unidades de Atención en Crisis que ofrecen asistencia de manera oportuna y gratuita a las personas que padecen una condición de salud mental que requieran hospitalización, señaló Almánzar.

Asimismo, hay consultas ambulatorias de psiquiatría y psicología, sin embargo, el papel fundamental que juga la familia en el acompañamiento del paciente nos garantiza una real y equilibrada salud mental, por lo que es un asunto de todos¨, dijo el responsable sanitario.

La campaña lanzada por ADI y la OPS, “Hablemos sobre Demencia” busca abordar el estigma y promover conversaciones alrededor de este síndrome que desarrolla una persona cada tres segundos en el mundo, y cuyos costos globales llegaron al billón de dólares en 2018.

Aunque afecta principalmente a las personas mayores, no constituye una consecuencia normal del envejecimiento, siendo  el Alzheimer  la forma más común, y en las Américas, alrededor de 10 millones de personas viven con demencia.

Las muertes debidas a las demencias aumentaron más del doble entre 2000 y 2016, convirtiéndose en la quita causa principal de muerte mundial en 2016, frente a la décimo cuarta posición en 2000.

La prevalencia de la demencia en todo el mundo está aumentando de manera exponencial y se estima que el número de personas que viven con demencia se triplicará, pasando de los 50 millones actuales a 152 millones para 2050.

Anuncios
Apple Store Google Play
Continuar