RD rechaza intervención militar del TIAR contra Venezuela

Por EFE miércoles 11 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- El Gobierno dominicano advirtió este miércoles de que rechaza la vía de la intervención militar contra Venezuela tras la activación del Tratado Interamericano de Asistencia Recíproca (TIAR).

El canciller dominicano, Miguel Vargas, afirmó que el Gobierno de su país reitera su “rechazo a la vía de intervención militar extranjera” y expresa su “apoyo a una salida negociada y pacífica en el caso de Venezuela”.

“La votación a favor de que se reúna el órgano de consulta del TIAR busca dialogar abiertamente sobre el problema venezolano y las tensiones surgidas en la región”, dijo el canciller en el comunicado.

El líder opositor venezolano Juan Guaidó consiguió que doce países, entre ellos la República Dominicana, dieran un primer paso en la activación del TIAR, una especie de OTAN americana que podría abrir la puerta a una intervención militar en Venezuela.

En concreto, lo que esos doce Estados decidieron hoy fue convocar una reunión de los ministros de Exteriores de las naciones firmantes del TIAR para que, en la segunda quincena de este mes de septiembre, en los márgenes de la Asamblea General de la ONU en Nueva York, decidan qué medidas tomar respecto a Venezuela.

Entonces, tendrán que decidir cómo presionar a Maduro y determinar si rompen las relaciones diplomáticas y económicas, o si van más lejos y decretan un bloqueo al transporte naval y aéreo o, incluso, si deciden optar por una intervención armada, la opción más agresiva que contempla el TIAR.

El titular de Exteriores dominicano recalcó que la votación de hoy no supone la adopción de medida inmediata alguna, sino que cualquier decisión se tomará en la reunión acordada del órgano de consulta, que probablemente se realizará en Nueva York dentro de dos semanas.

La petición de Guaidó para la activación del TIAR fue apoyada, además de República Dominicana, por Argentina, Brasil, Chile, Colombia, El Salvador, EE.UU., Guatemala, Haití, Honduras, Paraguay y Venezuela, esta última representada por los delegados del líder del Parlamento.

La decisión se tomó en la OEA, que ejerce como testigo del TIAR, también conocido como “Tratado de Río” y firmado en 1947, y sirvió para convocar a los cancilleres de los países firmantes para la segunda quincena de septiembre para que decidan las medidas a tomar en el marco de la Asamblea General de la ONU en Nueva York.

Desde su entrada en vigor, el tratado ha sido invocado en una veintena de ocasiones, aunque dos son las más recordadas: en 1982, Argentina apeló a él frente al Reino Unido en la Guerra de las Malvinas; y en 2001, EE.UU. recurrió a ese instrumento tras los ataques del 11 de septiembre, de los que hoy se cumplen 18 años.

